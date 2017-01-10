Dangal beats PK to become highest grossing Hindi movie

The overall worldwide collection of Dangal currently stands at Rs. 527.86 crore after 19 days.

Dangal is a wrestling drama based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters

What’s the story?

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has now become the highest-grossing Hindi film in history, overtaking his earlier film PK. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday that the movie’s box office haul currently stands at Rs 341 crore, a little over PK’s overall earnings of Rs 340 crore.

Adarsh also tweeted that the film’s overseas earnings has so far grossed Rs 174 crore. It is now the highest-grossing Hindi film in USA, Canada, and Australia.

#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Total till Sat, 7 Jan: $ 25.58 million [ 174.30 cr]... HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi film* in USA-Canada and Australia. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2017

In case you did not know...

Dangal earlier became the fastest Bollywood movie to reach the 500-crore club, just 10 days after it hit the silver screen.

In a period where the majority of a film’s earnings are witnessed in the first week, Dangal surprisingly continued to collect staggering amounts even in the following weeks. Trade analysts were stunned as the movie grossed Rs. 31.27 crore on its 10th day, an amount that is higher than its first day collections of Rs. 30 crores.

The heart of the matter

Dangal revolves around the life of amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the training that he imparts on his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become professional wrestlers.

The screenplay focuses on the father-daughter relationship and how Mahavir fulfilled his dream of winning an international gold medal for his country through Geeta. The sports biopic has already collected Rs. 345.7 crore after 19 days in the domestic market. The overall worldwide collection of Dangal stands at Rs. 527.86 crore.

What next?

In North America, the movie has set a record as the highest grossing foreign language movie for 2016. It is great to see Bollywood, especially a movie related to sports, attracting viewers from across the world.

Sportskeeda’s take

With a host of sports biopics in the pipeline for 2017, Bollywood has realised that the inspiring stories of the sportspersons of India is the secret formula for box-office success.

Dangal has been a trendsetter in a way, a film that showcases a sport like wrestling, without the usual love story that is so often found in most Bollywood flicks. Dangal has surely set a benchmark for sport biopics in Bollywood.