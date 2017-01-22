Interview: Rockstar Spud talks 2016, his association with Aron Rex, Broken Hardys and more

In an interview with Sportskeeda, TNA's Rockstar Spud talks about 2016, his new partnership and much more.

Spud wants to entertain the masses

The professional wrestling scene in the United Kingdom has always managed to stand out. With more attention being poured into the region lately, the wrestlers have been enjoying a good amount of success.

And if we measure the term ‘success’ with how a wrestler has entertained the masses rather than how many matches they won or how many championships they held, then the name of Rockstar Spud should be featured whenever we talk about the wrestling scene in the UK.

Wrestling is about entertaining the fans and giving them a memorable experience and this is why, despite not winning a match last year and losing to a one-year-old, Impact Wrestling’s Rockstar Spud won many hearts.

From facing Kurt Angle for the World Heavyweight title to grappling with a child, Spud has done it all through his journey with TNA.

In terms of wins and achievements, 2016 was terrible for him. And he will start off 2017 with a new and promising partnership alongside Aron Rex. Sportskeeda recently managed to catch up with the former X-Division champion for an interview.

Spud talked about the year that went by, what we can expect from his pairing with Aron Rex and much more. You can read the full interview below:

SK: What can we expect from the team of you and Aron Rex?

Rockstar Spud: Prince of pageantry and myself, will do nothing by entertain every week on the Impact Wrestling show and that too more than anyone else. That includes The Broken morons the Hardy Boys, that includes EC3 and anyone else on the Impact Wrestling roster.

SK: TNA has a new direction now after Anthem taking over. How do you see the product changing with the takeover?

Rockstar Spud: This is only the first few days we’ve been under the change. It’s a great company to be working under and it would be interesting to see how we go forward.

SK: With TNA currently making huge strides of improvement, the roster could certainly use some additions. According to you, which three wrestlers should TNA sign now?

Rockstar Spud: If you got a limited budget, you obviously have the ability to do fantasy booking. So I would sign John Cena, Brock Lesnar and The Rock.

SK: You have not been in the championship scene for a long time now. When can we see you go up for the X-Division or the World Heavyweight championship?

Rockstar Spud: Who needs championships? I don’t need championships. I’m a very amazing entertainer and people do not pay to see me and Aron Rex Wrestle.

So that’s what I will be doing going forward. Entertaining the masses and not being concerned about the titles. Entertaining is what is I do best

SK: With King Maxel currently holding one win against you, is a feud between you and Maxel something we could expect in the future?

Rockstar Spud: I never want to see that horrible human being again.

SK: Speaking about the Broken Hardys, if given a chance would you join the family and what are your thoughts on them?

Rockstar Spud: Hopefully not. I’m sick of North Carolina, I’m sick of the Hardy’s compound and I’m sick of the Broken world. They’re the weirdest bunch of people I’ve met and to join them would be my worst nightmare.

SK: You’ve been with TNA for a long time now. What are some of the best memories that stick out from your run so far with the company?

Rockstar Spud: Some of my best memories include main eventing the Wembley Arena with EC3, wrestling Kurt Angle, my entire tenure as the TNA staff was really fun times. There’s so many to pick.

SK: You have faced a string of notable names in your career and are there any dream matches left for you to conquer?

Rockstar Spud: There are many wrestlers I want to step into the ring with. But time will tell. If I had to pick one or two names, I’m a man of the box office, so I’ve always wanted to step into the ring with someone of the calibre of John Cena.

On the impact roster, why not step in with Bobby Lashley or Eddie Edwards, some of the best we have. And people like Cody who came to our company. He’s also a wonderful performer. Anyone that can raise my profile in the box office, I’m ready to step in.

Spud faced Angle for the World title couple of years back

SK: 2016 is in the books, what can we expect from you in 2017?

Rockstar Spud: 2016 was a terrible year for me. I didn’t win one professional wrestling match. I lost to a one-year-old boy. At the start of 2017, I lost to a man who is the size of a one-year-old boy. Trust me; it cannot get any lower than that. The association with Rex is going to change things.

SK: You are known for doing a lot of charity work back in England. For the fans that do not know about it, could you briefly talk about it?

Rockstar Spud: I’m an ambassador for the Starlight Children's Foundation. They offer amazing opportunities for sick and underprivileged kids to grant their wishes, so that they can go anywhere in the world and do anything they want for one day in their life and it’s a wonderful organisation to be involved with.

I’m proud to be associated with them. And I’m going to promote them more going further. I mean anything that puts a smile on the faces of people just like pro-wrestling is good for me.

SK: What are your thoughts about the wrestling scene in United Kingdom?

Rockstar Spud: It’s getting more attention than any other wrestling scene. Everyone is doing a pretty good job and I don’t think we have anything to be worried about. What’s going on in the UK is absolutely phenomenal. The UK scene is thriving.

Whether the fans admit it or not, it would be safe to say the Spud is one of the most successful names from the region right now.

Again, professional wrestling is not about who wins or loses, it’s about telling a story to the fans, it’s about giving the memories that they can cherish, as Spud said, it’s about bringing smiles.

