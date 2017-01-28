TNA Genesis Results (1/26/2017)

An extreme Monster's Ball match took place and a new Champion was crowned at 'Genesis'

by Prityush Haldar News 28 Jan 2017, 12:33 IST

Impact Wrestling put on a stacked card for ‘Genesis’

Impact Wrestling embarked on a new journey with ‘Genesis’ last night. The main attraction of the show was a 30 minute Iron Man Match between current champion Eddie Edwards and challenger Bobby Lashley.

The Broken Hardys started the show with Reby Hardy playing the piano and King Maxel strapped to her back. Brother Nero held the Race for The Case briefcase. Broken Matt claimed that the Hardys were the greatest Tag Team in all of space and time.

Brother Nero pointed at the briefcase and revealed that he would use it at next week’s Fight Night. He suggested that it was perhaps time for ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ to win the TNA World Title again.

Broken Matt Hardy then announced that the seven deities had greeted him with a very vivid premonition. Matt said that he saw how the Hardys started a tag team revolution. He stated that they needed to acquire every piece of gold that has existed.

The DCC made their way to the ring. James Storm said that the only revolution that the Hardy’s needed to worry about was the DCC. Storm stated that they had their own plans of cashing their briefcase in at next week’s Fight Night.

Just at that moment, Decay came out to the ring. Steve took the microphone and said that he wanted to kill two birds with one stone. Steve challenged the DCC, and the Hardys and the three teams started brawling in the ring.

#1 The Hardys (c) vs. Decay w/ Rosemary vs. DCC w/James Storm for the TNA World Tag Team Championships

The Hardys defended the tag team championships in a triple threat match. Bram and Matt opened the match with some initial back and forth. Crazzy Steve managed to tag into the match. The DCC controlled the match for the first few minutes, but Abyss got into the mix of things and turned the tables.

He took down both DCC members with a double clothesline. Brother Nero tagged himself in and took down Abyss. Brother Nero was knocked off the top ropes by Crazzy Steve and Abyss brought him down with a clothesline.

Just as Abyss was ready to go for the chokeslam, Bram tagged in, and DCC triple teamed Brother Nero. Brother Nero fought off the DCC and tagged in Matt. Matt took down Kingston with a Side Effect.

Matt had downed Steve and Kingston before Bram knocked down The Broken One. Chaos broke out as Bram and Abyss entered the ring. Kingston hit Hardy with an STO for a near fall.

Crazzy Steve spewed Kingston with the mist allowing Matt to pick up the win after a Twist of Fate.

Result: The Hardys defeated The Decay & The DCC to retain the TNA World Tag Team Titles

#2 Drew Galloway (c) vs. Moose for the Impact Grand Championship

The new Impact Grand Champion Drew Galloway made it to the ring and gloated about how he beat Moose and Eddie Edwards in his last two matches. He laid out an open challenge for his championship and Moose responded.

@drewgalloway1985 will finally get his shot at the IMPACT #GrandChampionship TONIGHT at 8/7c against @moosenation69! Who will win? #IMPACTonPOP A photo posted by IMPACT WRESTLING (@impactwrestling) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:35am PST

Round One of the match started with an all out brawl. Moose grabbed the initiative with two big boots on Drew. Moose upped the ante with a powerbomb, a senton and a moonsault.

Drew moved to the outside to get his act together, and the two men exchanged shots near the guardrail. Galloway dropped Moose neck first into the guardrails. Round one came to an end with Moose hitting a powerbomb on Drew on the ring apron. The all judges scored the round 10-9 in favor of Moose.

Round Two began with Drew pretending to head back into the locker room. He then ran back into the ring and tried to surprise Moose. Moose countered with a “Go to Hell” for another near fall.

Moose then hit the game changer on Drew but Drew managed to get a low blow in as he was going down. Galloway hit a Claymore on Moose for a two count. The two men continued to brawl in the ring and Drew accidentally hit the referee.

He used this to hit another low blow on Moose and picked up the win with The Future Shock DDT on Moose.

Result: Drew Galloway defeated Moose by pinfall in Round 2 to retain The Impact Grand Championship

In the meantime, Braxton Sutter and Laurel Van Ness were having a date. The topic shifted to Allie and Laurel said that she forgave Sutter for teaching Allie how to wrestle. Sutter was having a terrible time and kept drinking wine directly from the bottle to cope with Laurel.

#3 Rosemary (c) vs. Jade in a Monster’s Ball Match for the Knockouts Championship

Red vs Blue tonight on @IMPACTWRESTLING ...can they top their epic 6 Sides of Steel match? pic.twitter.com/PqBbMutlmc — Madison Rayne (@MRayneTNA) January 26, 2017

Jade was ready for Rosemary and jumped off the top of the ring as Rosemary was making her way to the ring. Rosemary threw Jade into the ring and took a trash can filled with weapons into the ring.

Rosemary hit Jade with a trash can lid and a kendo stick, but Jade kicked out of the cover. Rosemary then tried to suplex Jade into a pile of thumbtacks, but Jade countered and hit a missile dropkick on Rosemary.

Jade then hit Rosemary with a belt and a kendo stick. Jade suplexed Rosemary into the stack of thumbtacks in the ring. She covered Rosemary for a near fall. Rosemary attempted to spew Jade with the mist, but Jade used the trash can lid as a shield.

Rosemary introduced a barb wired board and tried to hit Jade with the “Red Wedding” on top of it. Jade countered and pushed Rosemary into the barbed wire. She then placed the barb wired board on Rosemary and hit a moonsault off the middle rope.

Jade set up a table while Rosemary recovered. As Jade was going to hit a 450 splash on Rosemary, the Knockouts Champion suplexed Jade through the table and pinned her for the win.

Result: Rosemary defeated Jade to retain The TNA Knockouts Championship

Gail Kim rushed to the ring after the match to check on Jade and was spewed with the Purple Mist by Rosemary. Rosemary left the arena with Kim and Jade lying in the ring.