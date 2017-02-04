Wrestle Square: The Pro Wrestling promotion which aims to takeover India

India's own wrestling promotion are determined to leave a mark

Promotional poster for the Indore event

What’s the story?

India’s very own independent wrestling promotion, Wrestle Square, will be hosting an event in Indore on February 19, 2017. The fans in attendance will be treated to the in-ring debut of the first ever Indian wrestling faction named The Curfew. In addition, the show will also feature women’s wrestling to crown the brand new Wrestle Square Women's Champion. There’s more. An 8-foot tall wrestler, named Angaar, is set to make his debut at this show.

In case you didn’t know

Wrestle Square was founded by Vinayak Sodhi in January 2015 when the pro-wrestling enthusiast decided to contribute back to the wrestling industry, which entertained him for several years. Sodhi admits that several fellow wrestlers have supported him to establish Wrestle Square. The booker and Chairperson of the promotion, Sodhi, is also a trained athlete and he had prior experience in working with some indie wrestling promotions.

As such organisations failed to attract the mainstream audience, Vinayak decided to set up his own wrestling company and thus Wrestle Square – Pro Wrestling came into existence.

Vinayak Sodhi with the Wrestle Square Cruiserweight Champion: The Ladykiller

About Wrestle Square – Pro Wrestling

Since its foundation, Wrestle Square has been focusing on providing the much-required platform to the aspirant wrestlers from the Indian subcontinent. Not only Indians but wrestlers from various parts of the Asian continent has become a constant of Wrestle Square. Courtesy the freelance contracts, wrestlers from notable indie wrestling promotions like SPW, MKW, KWF, MYPW, ABC France has worked with the Indian wrestling company.

The basic storylines of the promotion revolve around the three Championships: the Intercontinental Championship, Hardcore Championship and the Cruiserweight Championship. It also had its own Tag team Champions but the title has been vacated due to the dispute between the team members.

Wrestle Square has hosted wrestling events in numerous Indian cities including Delhi, Panipat, Jaipur, Nagaur. The events are not restricted to India and some of the shows were held in Bangkok as well.

Here’s a video highlighting the performance of the Wrestle Square roster, which has attracted the attention of wrestling fans from various parts of the country.

What’s next?

After the event in Indore, Wrestle Square will be back for a show in Delhi on May 2017. We have been informed that former WWE superstars Rey Mysterio and Ryback are rumoured to be present at the event. The promotion claims that the event will be the biggest non-WWE wrestling show India has ever witnessed.

Sportskeeda’s take

Wrestle Square aims “to make India a pro wrestling market. To tell the world that India is not just a fan or viewer of wrestling, but can produce talent and contribute to the wrestling world.”

Despite the absence of weekly shows, the performance and storytelling of the promotion have attracted audiences, who are eagerly waiting for future shows. Slowly but steadily, Wrestle Square is working to achieve its aim and establishing itself as one of Asia’s most reputed indie wrestling promotions. Wrestle Square is definitely something the Indian wrestling fans can be proud of.