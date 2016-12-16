Boris Becker and son Noah party with fans in New Delhi

A look into tennis great Boris Becker and his son Noah's recent visit to India, courtesy PUMA.

German tennis legend and six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker interacted with his fans in New Delhi while his son Noah turned DJ for the crowd. Tennis fans gathered at the Veg Non Veg PUMA store in the national capital for a night of entertainment, food and music in Becker’s presence. The event also showcased the Boris Becker Collection of sneakers from PUMA.

Speaking to Sportskeeda about his visit to India, Becker said, “I am delighted to be in India and it has been a terrific experience. My association with PUMA is fantastic and it is a really stylish brand with top quality apparel. Other than that, it has been superb interacting with fans and people who love tennis. I am happy to know I have so many followers in India.”

Becker’s son Noah turned DJ for the night, playing groovy music for the in-house crowd, which danced to his beats. One of the guests, present at the party, said, “I am absolutely loving this experience. To be in the presence of a legendary athlete is amazing as a sports fan. He is pretty cool I must say and Noah is playing some excellent music.”

Guests flocked to the DJ enclosure, where both Beckers were entertaining the crowd, one with his music and the other with persona. Boris Becker, while munching on pizza and mildly dancing to the music, posed for photographs with awestruck fans, who wanted their piece of digital memorabilia. The 49-year-old German checked out the sneaker collection as well and seemed to like it a lot albeit not surprisingly.

This social gathering, along with Becker’s overall visit to India, was a hit on social media as well. Becker took to both Instagram and Twitter to express his happiness about being in the Indian subcontinent while fans replied with great fervor. Becker posted a video of him and Noah on Instagram that was received really well by thousands of his followers.

Indian football player and another PUMA athlete Robin Singh was also present at the gathering. Currently nursing an injury, Robin said he was delighted to be there and meeting Becker was an honour. PUMA, in recent years, has been quite successful in bring a lot of international athletes to India for various events. Prior to this, the German apparel giant brought star sprinter Asafa Powell to India as the face for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.