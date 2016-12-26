Satyendra clinches national men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions title

Pune, Dec 26 (IANS) The Army Marksmanship Unit's (AMU) Satyendra Singh got the better of teammate and Olympian Chain Singh to clinch the gold medal in the Mens 50 metres Rifle 3 Positions event on the concluding day of the 60th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) held here on Monday.

Satyendra qualified for the eight-man final in second position behind Chain with a score of 1164, which was identical to Chain's effort, but had nine fewer inner 10s in the effort.

In the final though, he managed to turn the tables on his internationally more accomplished teammate, amassing a score of 450.9 in the stipulated 45 shots to Chain's 448.4. Rahul Poonia of the Navy won the Bronze shooting 439.1.

In the Junior Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions event, Subhankar Pramanick of West Bengal, capped off a brilliant year, adding the national title to the Junior World Cup gold he had won earlier in the year.

Subhankar qualified for the final in the second position shooting a score of 1132 behind Syed Araib Pervez of Madhya Pradesh who shot 1133.

He was however a class apart in the finals, shooting a score of 442.1 in the stipulated 45 shots, a good 11.8 points ahead of silver medallist Harshit Binjwa of Madhya Pradesh.

V. Sarvesh Swaroop of Tamil Nadu won the bronze medal, finishing with a score of 418.6 in the finals at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

--IANS

