5 matches we would love to watch at this year's Australian Open

The draw has thrown up the possibility of some very exciting matches that would be a delight for us to witness

@VatsalTolasaria by Vatsal Tolasaria Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 14:31 IST

Roger Federer and Andy Murray can face each other in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open

The Australian Open is underway and the excitement levels among tennis fans is sky-high. The draw has thrown up the possibility of some very exciting matches that would be a delight for us to witness.

Let us take a look at five such matches, which if they happen, can turn out to a visual treat for all fans -

#5 Roger Federer vs Andy Murray

When it can happen - Quarter Finals

With Federer having missed the second half of 2016 with an injury, his ranking dropped down to 17. As a result, he goes into Melbourne Park as the 17th seed, and thus, faces the prospect of playing the newly crowned world No. 1 in the quarter-final itself.

While their head to head record of 14-11 (in Federer's favour) might suggest that their rivalry is a well contested one, Federer is known to have a measure of Murray's game and has almost always beaten the Scotsman in important matches. This reflects in the fact that the Swiss star has beaten Murray in 5 out of the 6 Grand Slam matches they have played, with the Scottish player’s only win coming in the semi-final of the 2013 Australian Open.

With Murray still looking for his first Australian Open title and Federer desperately looking for his 18th Slam, the stakes in this quarter-final match will be a lot higher than in the usual Grand Slam quarter-final match.