5 Reasons Why Rafael Nadal Is Set For A Resurgence

Nadal's passion and spirit set him apart - and mean that he can still be a force to be reckoned with in the new tennis season.

The ATP World Tour of 2017 will be devoured by all tennis enthusiasts and experts alike. Unlike 2016, the commencement of this season promises exciting match-ups and promises to lead in a different direction altogether.

The returns of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer probably are the most riveting aspects of this season. While the latter made his comeback with an impressive performance in the Hopman Cup, the Spaniard chose to go with the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, played late in 2016.

This time, like every other time, the 14-time Grand Slam champion looks ready for a sturdy challenge. However, this year might just prove to be his year.

Listed below are five reasons why Rafael Nadal can display an unforgettable performance this year.

A Perfect Head Start

Nadal won the Mubadala Tennis Championships to begin his new tennis season – a positive sign

If there is one thing that matters the most in sport, it's momentum. In its absence, even the strongest of players and the biggest of teams are susceptible to failure.

Nadal has managed to accumulate momentum at the start of the season and that have a gargantuan impact on the entire tour that follows.

At the end of 2016, he won the Mubadala Tennis Championship for the 2nd consecutive time and the 4th overall. It might have been an exhibition tournament, but the 30-year-old displayed miraculous skills to defeat three top 15 players to lift the trophy.

In his opening match, he beat Tomáš Berdych in straight sets, one of which was a bagel. He then got better of the world no. 3, Milos Raonic, in the semi finals that compromised of three tight sets. In the final, he defeated David Goffin in straight sets to script a marvelous comeback to the tour.

This victory deserves lauding as the Belgian was in great touch throughout the tournament and had beaten the world no. 1 whilst reaching the final.

The Spaniard's 2017 began with his participation in the Brisbane International. His dominance was clearly showing when he went on to win his opening match 6-3 6-3 to end a two match losing streak against Dolgopolov. He followed that up with a ruthless win against Mischa Zverev to set up another clash with Milos Raonic. This time however, the Canadian got better of him in spite of losing the opening set.

Rafa dug deep however. The two tournaments he has participated until now indicate nothing but the rise of an unforgiving bull we are so familiar with. Leading up to the Australian Open, the results he managed to clinch will only increase his confidence and help him enter the tournament with an unbridled incentive.