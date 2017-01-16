5 reasons why Rafael Nadal can win the 2017 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal looks confident and has momentum coming into the Australian Open.

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 11:51 IST

Nadal looks confident going into the Australian Open

The first Grand Slam of the year is underway and there is a sense of excitement for tennis fans. Predictions are being made and tickets are being booked. The Australian Open is finally here, and we cannot wait for exhilarating tennis action.

One of the major attractions of the tournament is the comeback of ‘Fedal’. Both look ready for the tournament and it would be interesting to see how they handle their respective draws.

Rafael Nadal had a mixed 2016. While he won at Monte Carlo for a record 9th time and created history by winning the doubles gold at the Olympics, his season was marred by injuries. He is back now and it seems that he might even go all the way in Melbourne this time around.

Here are five reasons why Rafael Nadal has a good chance of winning the Australian Open:

#1 Return of confidence

More than his physical ailments, it’s been Rafa’s mental demons that have pulled him down over the years. His belief and self-confidence have left him at crucial moments which has been one of the key reasons for many of his defeats.

This time around, the Spaniard is not only ready but also confident. The man from Spain is on a mission and once he has set his mind, heart and soul into achieving something, nothing can stop him from doing it.

“If I am here, it is because I believe. I can fight for the things that really motivate me,” said Nadal at his pre-Australian Open press conference. He was calm, his words came out easy and his disposition showed confidence.

That is the Nadal we like to see. That is the Nadal who creates an impact. That is the Nadal who won 14 Grand Slams.