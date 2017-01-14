5 WTA stars to look out for at the Australian Open

Five women who can make it big at the first grand slam of the season!

@Rupinzel by Rupin Kale Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jan 2017, 22:28 IST

Kerber is the defending Australian Open champion

The WTA never fails to amuse anyone or everyone who follows it closely. Only the one who expects the unexpected from this tour is able to cope with the surprises it comes up with. That is why predicting the outcome of a WTA tournament is an extremely difficult task.

With the Australian Open starting off next week, an ordinary tennis fan can assume multiple prospective candidates to win the tournament this season. However, can one truly say anything when it comes to the WTA?

Even then, this article will try to predict five players who might go long in the tournament this year.

#1 Angelique Kerber

If anyone has a chance of dominating at a particular grand slam, it is the defending champion of the same. Moreover, if she is world no.1, her chances augment even more.

Kerber, riding on the back of a stupendous 2016, will have her sights on the Australian Open trophy yet again. This time around, she will not be the challenger but the one to be challenged! It would be interesting to see if the German will be able to cope under the pressure of being the favourite at a tournament.

“I’m now the hunted, not the hunter,” said Kerber last week. She knows she has different challenges to look forward to this season, and following her quest will be fascinating, to say the least.

The 28-year-old still has a few points to prove. She has struggled in the big matches a couple of times and has not started this season in the best of fashion. With Simona Halep in the same draw as Kerber, the latter has to ensure that she is at the top of her game quickly. She has points to defend and must be vigilant right from the start of the tournament.

The Laureus Sportswoman of the Year nominee will start the tournament as a heavy favourite, along with last year’s fellow finalist, Serena Williams.