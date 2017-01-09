After Mohammed Shami's wife, fanatics bash Sania Mirza on social media

Sania Mirza is the latest victim of religious bigotry on social media.

Sania Mirza is one of India’s most successful tennis players

One of the greatest threats to society has been religious bigotry. It is very evident when you open the newspaper every morning to find news on the same. Stereotyping against the Purdah of women following the Muslim religion is the worst and most controversial of all religious bigotry.

After Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan, the latest victim of this ever-growing trend among Indian sportspersons is tennis ace, Sania Mirza. The multiple Grand Slam winner had posted a photo on social media platform Facebook, clad in a beautiful dress. However, within a matter of minutes, comments started to pour in questioning Sania’s religious beliefs and culture.

One of the many comments that flooded Sania’s post

In this day and age, it is surprising that people still take to such bigotry instead of applauding one’s achievements. Sania is currently the World No. 2 doubles player, only recently being dislodged from the top position. She was the top-ranked player for almost two years and won the Australian Open last year.

But only a handful talk about the laurels she has brought to the country. Most of her so called ‘fans’ are more interested in why she does not post as many pictures with her Pakistani husband and why she doesn’t take to modelling and acting.

She is a sportsperson and her job is to give her best for the country. If she decides to wear a beautiful dress then it’s her choice. Why should others be ridiculing her for her choices?

Today’s technology-driven world gives us the need to stay updated and connected through social media. While surfing the internet, we encounter verbal abuse in every form on an everyday basis. In the absence of any stringent laws, the objectification of women, especially Indian sportswomen, is a very pressing issue. And when you add religious bigotry to that it becomes more pronounced.

A few comments on one of Sania’s previous posts

It is a surprise that even sportspersons are subjected to such harassment on social media. Sania Mirza is not the first and definitely won’t be the last to be on the receiving end of such hate-mongering. But we have to do our part in trying to put an end to this. It’s high time.