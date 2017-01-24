Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer beats Mischa Zverev to book semi-final spot

He will now play Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals.

Roger Federer dominated from the very beginning of his quarter-final tie today

Former World No. 1 Roger Federer dominated Mischa Zverev today to take a straight sets – 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 win in an hour and thirty minutes. The 17th seed was due to face a contest against the only remaining unseeded player in the Australian Open draw, and Mischa Zverev had been responsible for Andy Murray crashing out of the tournament in four sets early on.

It was Zverev’s serve-and-volley technique, one that most players do not employ anymore, that had confused baseline specialist Murray; given that Federer is proficient at serve-and-volley and only adapted to baseline play later on, this promised to be a good match from the get go.

Federer began the match in absolutely dominant fashion, breaking his German rival straightaway to take a 2-0 lead, one that raced to 5-0 as he routinely pummelled forehand winners towards Zverev. The German attempted some lofty hitting, and although his placement did not outfox Federer.

Eventually, Zverev saw a service hold towards the very end of the game, but Federer brought out an ace, following it up with some acrobatic tennis to seal the first set in 19 minutes.

The second set was not as one-sided, with Zverev taking charge and running to the net shot after shot, attempting some shots his rival has become known for. He took a quick break of serve then, but that was negated with Federer breaking back almost immediately.

Nevertheless, it appears to have spurred Zverev on, with the German playing some attacking tennis at the net and hitting some quick aces. Zverev was perhaps let down here by a couple of crucial errors, with Federer taking advantage and hitting some aces.

Luck also perhaps favoured Federer today, with some shots landing very close to the line. Zverev, crucially, had big, strong serves – serves that made up for his otherwise slower shots.

The German continued his positive turn in the third set, and engaged Federer in long rallies that saw both players run and stretch, and Zverev was not cowed down by some classic hitting as he matched the Swiss shot for shot.

Eventually, Federer created yet another break opportunity, but Zverev fought until the very end. The German even took what would be the final game of the match to break point, with Federer pulling out an ace to take it back to deuce – and eventually win.

Federer will now face compatriot Stan Wawrinka in an all-Swiss semi-final after Wawrinka defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets earlier today.