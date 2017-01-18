Australian Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna progresses to Round 2 at men's doubles

There are four Indians in the men's doubles main draw and Sania Mirza will defend her title in the women's doubles starting today.

Bopanna and Cuevas took the win in under an hour and thirty minutes

India’s doubles players saw mixed results at the Australian Open today with the first round of doubles tennis commencing at Melbourne Park. With Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes all on court, it was a packed day for the Indian contingent here.

With an early start to the doubles, Bopanna took court with Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay. 30-year-old Cuevas, who is seeded 22nd in the singles and with Bopanna 15th in the doubles, came together with the Indian to defeat Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina 6-4, 7-6.

Although the first set went relatively tamely, the Indo-Uruguyan combine were impressive on their first serve, winning 85% of their points there. The two took their rivals to break six times, but only capitalized twice, meaning that the scoreline could have been more one-sided towards Bopanna and Cuevas had they been able to build on those breaks.

The pairs both committed four double faults through the course of the match. Bopanna and Cuevas got through their tie in an hour and 20 minutes.

Former World No. 3 doubles player Bopanna has reached the third round of the Australian Open on four separate occasions, most recently in 2014, but has fared better at Melbourne in the mixed doubles.

Defending champion Sania Mirza takes court later today, as do Leander Paes – who partners Andre Sa, and the quick-rising all-Indian doubles pair of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja.