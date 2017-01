Factbox: List of leading men's grand slam winners

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - List of leading men's grand slam singles title winners after Roger Federer beat Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

18 - Roger Federer (Switzerland) - Australian Open (5), French Open (1), Wimbledon (7), U.S. Open (5)

14 - Rafa Nadal (Spain) - Australian Open (1), French Open (9), Wimbledon (2), U.S. Open (2)

14 - Pete Sampras (United States) - Australian Open (2), Wimbledon (7), U.S. Open (5)

12 - Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - Australian Open (6), French Open (1), Wimbledon (3), U.S. Open (2)

12 - Roy Emerson (Australia) - Australian Open (6), French Open (2), Wimbledon (2), U.S. Open (2)

11 - Rod Laver (Australia) - Australian Open (3), French Open (2), Wimbledon (4), U.S. Open (2)

11 - Bjorn Borg (Sweden) - French Open (6), Wimbledon (5)

10 - Bill Tilden (United States) - Wimbledon (3), U.S. Open (7)

