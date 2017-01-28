FACTBOX - List of leading women's grand slam winners in professional era

by Reuters 28 Jan 2017, 15:42 IST

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 28/1/17 Sunset is seen from Rod Laver Arena as Serena Williams of the U.S. serves during her Women's singles final match against Venus Williams of the U.S. .REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - List of leading women's grand slam singles title winners in the professional era after Serena Williams surpassed Steffi Graf by winning the Australian Open on Saturday.

Serena Williams (United States) 23

Steffi Graff (Germany) 22

Martina Navratilova (U.S.) 18

Chris Evert (U.S.) 18

Margaret Court (Australia) 11 *

Monica Seles (U.S) 9

Billie Jean King (U.S.) 8 **

* Court leads overall with 24 grand slam titles but won 13 of her titles before the professional era

** King won a total of 12 grand slam singles titles, fourof them before the professional era

