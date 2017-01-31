Federer and the Final Fortress

Roger Federer was not playing Rafael Nadals heavy topspin forehands in Melbourne the other night. He was playing against his own demons...

@Philosopherkat by Ishan Opinion 31 Jan 2017, 16:54 IST

Defeating a decade old mental-demons Federer reversed all the post-mortems done on his DNA

2-3 down in the fifth set, going up 0-40 on Nadal’s serve and then allowing the Spaniard to make it 40-40. Roger Federer was not playing Rafael Nadal’s heavy topspin forehands in Melbourne the other night. He was playing against his own demons.

The old scars of having held all the aces, and then allowing his nemesis a crack through the door through which he rammed home a bulldozer – were beginning to show for the grandiose maestro. All the accusations of being a great front-runner in the game who would crumble when exposed to relentless pressure must have been haunting his brows, weighing on his steps, putting doubts over his single-handed backhands again.

Just as you thought it would be the same old blueprint, the Swiss came back with some outrageous shot-making and some fortitude. Defeating a decade old mental-demons Federer reversed all the post-mortems done on his DNA.

Roger Federer beat his most fearsome foe Rafael Nadal over 5 sets and after being down a break. People who thought they had tennis characters figured out were left a little bit puzzled, and a little bit willingly-suspending-in-their-disbelief at this stranger-than-fiction. How did it happen? Let us look a little close: can we detect patterns in the tale?

Roger Federer intended his tale to be a saga, and not just a perfectly packaged short romance. Of that there can be no doubt. A keen observer would be able to choreograph all the chapter-divisions in his career. Let us recollect the number of stereotypes he’s managed to ruffle:

Mercurial Talent, Dominant Champion, Fading Veteran, Resurgent Warrior, Vintage Nostalgia to Near Oblivion to Late Career Dazzle

If he retired by the end of 2009 with 15 titles including the French Open, the world would have recognised a perfect fairytale

The mercurial talent that never did justice to his prodigious abilities, matured into one of the most dominant champions that Tennis would ever see. If he retired by the end of 2009 with 15 titles including the French Open, the world would have recognised a perfect fairytale.

He would have still been the quasi-mystical near-wizard with a complete all-court game and Rafael Nadal would still have been an aberration. But he allowed himself to gruel through the next decade as well. In the process he countered semi-final and final defeats and the emergence of a new champion in Novak Djokovic, till he finally clinched the Wimbledon of 2012.

2013 saw him turn out the worst performance of his life and tales of a back injury spelt the demise of his aura. However, the champion came back with a bigger racket head and a fitter body and made it to 3 finals in the span of 2014-15, though falling woefully short to the Serbian Djokovic.

The uncharacteristic knee injury that pushed him out of the game (and out of Slams in 16 years!) for nearly 6 months, almost sounded his death-knell but came back he did over again, and capped it with his 18th triumph in Slam finals.

Composed as Bjorn Borg and does not reveal his emotions on court

And yet it did not all begin like this. The graceful legend was once one of the most short-tempered pricks known for his bad behaviour on the court. Yet by the time he stepped in the perimeters of a seriously global radar, the ace player had evolved into one of the most stoic and cool avatars the game would witness.

Again this trajectory would not remain flat over the course of his career. 2008 was considered to be the first challenging year after his near invincible streak of the last 3. Federer’s ‘resurgence’ saw him become a lot more verbal. The ‘sugar and spice and everything nice’ image also wore off as one saw more combative aspects of his persona.

In the last few years, the man has given has enough expressive vents on-court to challenge the unilateral notions about his stoicism.

Single-handed backhand is weaker than the likes of Wawrinka and creates a vulnerability for him in big matches

Federer didn’t get swayed by either accolades or criticism and instead simply worked to get better

And yet we saw with our own eyes how progressively better he became in his backhand towards his late career (by his own admission). When everyone thought his game was perfect, he realised where Nadal had exposed his chinks. Didn’t get swayed by either accolades or criticism and instead simply worked to get better.

The gorgeous and fearless backhand drives that earned him so many points on Sunday, was a result of converting a potential weakness into a weapon. Thus his admissions about how the Spaniard has helped improve his game, rings in on you.

After all this late improvement and increased confidence in his backhand has seeped into his performance against other players too in the big moments!

A great front-runner but not as great in comebacks especially against players who’ve got his number

Again by own admissions, the Swiss was a talent-dependent player who would crumble when the opposition applied pressure and so early in his career the trick was just to hang around with him long enough for him to defeat himself.

Although he rectified this abundantly through his career, enough instances where presented to us on how when broken early on in pressure games against his biggest opponents Federer checks out mentally, thus blocking his own comebacks in the game.

Some examples can be cited: the Wimbledon final of 2014 and US Open final of 2015, as well as the WTF final of 2015 against Djokovic. One can also add the fifth set defeats to Nadal in SW ’08 and AO ’09. Coming back from a break down in the fifth set against the iron fortress called Rafa was the ultimate message in this respect, vanquishing the final frontier – the frontrunner graduating into the marathon groveler.

Parallels in this respect can be found with Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s career as well. where the matches he won in Australia in 2008 as well as the Test match victory against England in Chennai 2008, finally proved his credentials of being a match-winner under pressure.

Epic Prose

He’s accepted Tennis to be an extension of life itself. And in this lies his story

From analysing these patterns one can conclude that the greatest of players give us multiple dimensions in which we can dissect their greatness. It isn’t in his all-court near-perfect game that Federer’s greatness lies or in the grace of his movements or such things. Sure they embellish his aura. But Roger Federer transcends poetic perfection or short-lived fairytales.

The true fabric of his halo lies in his evolution into a comprehensive character, a man who rose beyond his talents and showed us he’s one for the longest races against Time, someone with his footmarks on every threshold – stern or glorious.

He has embraced life in all its prosaicness, with its brutal realities, its ups and downs, its silent confinements away from eulogies and bugles; he’s accepted Tennis to be an extension of life itself. And in this lies his story.