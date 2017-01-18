Federer wobbles but roars back to reach third round

by Reuters News 18 Jan 2017, 12:20 IST

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 18/1/17 Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during his Men's singles second round match against Noah Rubin of the U.S. .REUTERS/Thomas Peter

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Roger Federer dug himself out of a late slump to fend off American qualifier Noah Rubin 7-5 6-3 7-6(3) on Wednesday and enjoy a confidence-building win on the way to the third round of the Australian Open.

On the comeback trail after six months out of the game, a clinical Federer cruised through the opening two sets but fell into a hole in the third against the plucky world number 200.

Federer needed to save two set points on serve at 5-2 down and then came roaring back to take Rubin to a tiebreak.

The Swiss master, seeded 17th, raced to three match points at 6-3 and closed it out on the first with a crunching forehand that Rubin could only parry high and wide.

Federer plays 10th seed Tomas Berdych in the next round.

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)