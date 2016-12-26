Christmas With The Stars: How the top tennis players celebrated Christmas

For most people all over the world, the month of December is synonymous with the birth of Jesus Christ and everyone gets into the dizzy of celebrating the Yuletide spirit with Christmas on 25th of December. Christmas acts as the penultimate festive occasion before the year gives way into another new one.

The stars of the ATP and WTA, on their off-season, have kept the Holiday Season mood abuzz with entertaining posts all month. Social media has been a rage with stories of Christmas preparations which culminated on 25th and added to the celebration of the birth of baby Jesus.

With jingling bells and misteltoe nights, it’s the season to be jolly again. Let’s take a look at how our favourite tennis stars brought in a big festive Christmas!



Novak Djokovic



Novak Djokovic took to Facebook to post a picture of himself lazing out in the sun with his family over their Christmas vacation.

Sweetly captioned “it is holiday whenever we are together” the picture features Djokovic with wife Jelena and son Stefan lapping up to all the warmth the Christmas season brings.

Andy Murray / Judy Murray

Made me laugh. But which son gave me this? pic.twitter.com/J3UPdnVr20 — judy murray (@JudyMurray) December 25, 2016

Mother of two World No. 1 players, former tennis professional and sought-after coach Judy Murray took to Twitter to share a cheeky present from one of her sons.

The verdict’s still out on whether it was Andy or Jamie!

Maria Sharapova

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! Woke up early, as any eight year old would do . A photo posted by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:50pm PST



Sharpova’s perfectly captioned Instagram post is surely the way to bring in Christmas! The tennis beauty captioned her post as she waits to unwrap the presents ‘Santa’ left her over Christmas!

Simona Halep

#thewarmestChristmasieverhad#merrychristmaseveryone A photo posted by Simona Halep (@simonahalep) on Dec 24, 2016 at 11:46pm PST

Simona Halep, who is spending her Christmas Down Under on holiday in Australia, posted a picture with the sea in the backdrop. Halep, looking pretty in a blue dress which complements the colour of the sea, stands tall on a chair, donning a Christmas hat and claims it to be the warmest Christmas she has ever spent.

Andreas Seppi

#Repost @michela_bernardi_seppi with @repostapp Merry Christmas from the Seppi Family #somuchlove A photo posted by Andreas Seppi (@andyseppio) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:43am PST

The cutest picture of the lot is definitely this one from the Seppi family. Andreas has the cutest as well as the tiniest dogs as his pet and it’s an eye-candy to see them posing for the camera, sitting in front of a Christmas tree!

Lucas Pouille



Lucas Pouille who is spending his time in the Dubai Marina, posted another adorable Christmas picture with girlfriend Clemence Bertrand. The pair are spotted wearing couples’ jumpers which has Pouille sharing the ‘I’ve Naughty’ bit while Bertrand wore the ‘I’ve been nice’ side of it – the pair made quite the adorable holiday snapshot!

Tomas Berdych

Merry Christmas to all of you!! @esterberdychsatorova A photo posted by Tomas Berdych (@tomasberdych) on Dec 24, 2016 at 10:29am PST

Berdych posted a picture on Instagram wishing all his fans a Merry Christmas, with the backdrop of a well-lit Christmas tree! His beatutiful wife, model Ester Satorova adds to the prettiness of this warm picture for the festive season.

Eugenie Bouchard

Merry Christmasssss A photo posted by Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Bouchard, looking pretty in a Santa hat, wished Merry Christmas to all her fans, too!

Caroline Wozniacki

Merry Christmas and happy holidays from my family to yours! A photo posted by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:53pm PST

Former World Number 1, Caroline Wozniacki, brought in Christmas this year, with her family.

Angelique Kerber

Merry Christmas I hope you enjoy your holidays & get to spend it with your loved ones A photo posted by Angelique Kerber (@angie.kerber) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:53am PST



The current World Number 1, took to Instagram to post about her quiet little Christmas and wished her fans all the warmth and love for this joyous festive season!

Flavia Pennetta

BUON NATALE !! A photo posted by Flavia Pennetta (@flaviapennetta82) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:11am PST



Pennetta and her husband, tennis professional Fabio Fognini, posed for their Christmas holiday in front of their beautifully decorated tree. Fognini and Pennetta, arguably the First Couple of Italian Tennis, look lovely as ever with Pennetta beautiful in a stunning red gown.

We wish the pair health, happiness and joy this festive season!

Petra Kvitova

Sending love and kisses for a merry Christmas. Thank you for filling our house with flowers pic.twitter.com/BDCqoBIJAo — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) December 25, 2016

Recovering from a harrowing attack last week that saw her home burgled, Petra Kvitova is back home after a four-hour surgery – and in much chipper spirits!

Here’s wishing her good luck down the path of recovery in the coming year.

And may all our readers have a new year filled with happiness and luck!