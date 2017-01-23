Konta dispatches Makarova, to meet Serena in Australian Open quarters

by Reuters News 23 Jan 2017, 09:04 IST

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - 23/1/17 Britain's Johanna Konta hits a shot during her Women's singles fourth round match against Russia's Ekaterina Makarova. REUTERS/Jason Reed

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Johanna Konta advanced to an Australian Open quarter-final showdown with Serena Williams after the ninth seed dismantled Ekaterina Makarova 6-1 6-4 in their fourth-round clash on Monday.

The 25-year-old Konta, Britain's last hope in the singles after Andy Murray and Dan Evans were bundled out on Sunday, took 69 minutes to send the Russian packing in temperatures approaching 35C.

Makarova was no match for Konta's serve or ground game in the first set as she changed angles and depth of returns that prevented the left-hander from getting any rhythm.

Makarova, who beat sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova in the third round, raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set but Konta rallied to win the next five games and sealed victory on her second match point when the Russian's forehand sailed over the baseline.

(Writing by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)