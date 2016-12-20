Kvitova 'fortunate' to be alive after knife attack

Prostejov (Czech Republic), Dec 20 (IANS) Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova survived a knife attack at her home on Tuesday and later said she is "fortunate to be alive".

The World No. 11 injured her left hand, her playing hand, in the attack, according to the BBC.

The 26-year-old has received treatment following her injury.

"I am shaken. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists," said Kvitova, as per the BBC.

Her publicist Karel Tejkal described the incident as a burglary attempt.

"It was a random crime, nobody was going to attack or rob her as Petra Kvitova," Tejkal said.

Kvitova has won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She later said in a statement: "Thank you for all your heartwarming messages. As you may have already heard, today I was attacked in my apartment by an individual with a knife. In my attempt to defend myself, I was badly injured on my left hand.

"I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive. The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this. Thank you all again for your love and support and now I would appreciate some privacy while I focus on my recovery."

