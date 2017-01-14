Sania Mirza’s Tennis attire unIslamic, says religious cleric on national television

Religious bigotry is one of the most pressing issues of modern day society, and Sania Mirza is the latest victim.

Sania Mirza has been criticised for her on-field attire on national television

What’s the news?

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza’s attire on the court has now been branded as ‘sexual’ and hence, unIslamic by an Islamic cleric on the national television. In today’s episode of “Fatah Ka Fatwa”, a talk show hosted by journalist Tarek Fatah, the debate was about, “Is the Burqa a must for all Muslim women?”

There were two Islamic clerics present in the show along with three other women including two Muslim women’s activist, and one representative of all India Muslim person law board. As the debate heated up, one of the clerics, Sajid Rashidi, commented, “If a sport requires women to drop their burqas, then women should not take part in the sport.

“Do you think Sania Mirza’s attire is legal? Is it legal? It is sexual and hence, unIslamic.”

He even went on to say at one point during the debate, “Women are not meant to wrestle.”

In case you didn’t know…

Previously, Sania Mirza has been bashed by religious fanatics on social media for not wearing the Burqa and hence, not abiding by the laws of Islam. Even cricketer Mohammed Shami was targeted for posting a picture on Facebook with his wife Hasin Jahan, who was wearing a sleeveless dress.

Shami later took to Twitter and Facebook to give a fitting reply when he asserted that he knew what was right for his wife and family.

The heart of the matter

Religious bigotry is one of the most pressing issues of modern day society. Now, of course, the citizens of India are no strangers to this. In particular, stereotyping against the Purdah system of Muslim women has been in the news.

While speaking about women’s choice of clothes and the Burqa, the issue of Shami’s wife and Sania Mirza being targeted on social media was brought up. Rashidi, who was shouting to make his case strong, spoke on a number of issues. His comments on Mirza’s attire, however, was the highlight of the show.

He was soon stumped by his own logic, though. When asked if he looked at women, the cleric answered in the negative. This almost instantaneously invited the next question on how he had seen Sania Mirza so as to pass a judgment on her attire.

What next?

It would be beneath Sania Mirza to even entertain such comments. However, she is a strong woman who believes in her own choices and it would not be a surprise if she gives a fitting reply sooner rather than later.

Sportskeeda’s take

Instead of concentrating on what the tennis ace wears on the court or off it, we should talk about the innumerable number of laurels she has brought to the country. Instead of criticising her for her chosen attire, we should be discussing her chances of retaining the Australian Open title.

It is disheartening to see that even in this day of modernisation, a religious cleric has these archaic opinions. What a woman wears should be her choice and according to her comfort levels. As was said on the show, men should put purdah on their eyes and not on women’s faces.

Tweet speak

Guess which Indian Mullah feels @MirzaSania's attire sexual and therefore unislamic?



Find out onight on #FatahKaFatwa at 7:55PM on @ZeeNews pic.twitter.com/F51ny0WQI1 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) January 14, 2017

#FatahKaFatwa host @TarekFatah asks Mullah:

"Where did you see @MirzaSania?"



Mullah is lost for an answer.

TF says, "We'll take a break" — bhole (@bholenath) January 14, 2017