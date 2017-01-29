Scientific astrologer says Roger Federer will claim his 18th Grand Slam crown

Roger Federer will square off against Rafael Nadal in a mouth-watering Australian Open final.

The stars have aligned for Federer

Even the biggest fans of Federer or Nadal would have only dreamt of ‘their’ hero playing in the final but wouldn’t have expected the ‘other’ to be there. This is definitely a script made in the heavens.

So, whom do the planets favour? Who will win this unforeseen dream final of the Australian Open?

The answer to which amongst the two players would end up with the highest tally of Grand Slams, would probably give an answer to who would win this high octane game.

While the Swiss maestro is currently on 17 Slams, the ‘King of Clay’ is breathing down his neck with 14. Nadal is five years younger than Federer and theoretically, always has a chance of overtaking the Swiss.

But if the planets are to be considered, it won’t be that easy. Federer probably has the best horoscope amongst tennis players of all time. He has Uranus, Chiron and Planet-Y (1999 JV127) in exaltation, which is an extraordinary arrangement of planets.

Also, he won the first Grand Slam in 2003 during a rare celestial phenomenon when seven planets were in strong positions; indicating that he would be way ahead of all others in the final Grand Slam count.

Look at the 1981 born tennis great – Serena Williams! She has surged ahead of all and is now all set to dethrone Margaret Court as the player with the highest number of Grand Slam wins. Being a 1981 born, Federer too has exactly the same planets in strong positions as Serena and he too will create an unassailable lead for a long time to come.

The Swiss was going through a tough period since 2013 owing to the transiting Saturn. But now Planet-X has transited into his tenth house of career, signalling a phenomenal turnaround in the fortunes of FedEx.

Unfortunately for Rafa, Planet-X has transited into his eighth house of obstacles. Hence, for the Spaniard, this could be a case of ‘so near, yet so far’ and he may end up with a huge disappointment.

So, in all probability, it will be Federer who will win the Australian Open and extend his lead over the other players, including Nadal, with his 18th Grand Slam crown.