Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Williams posted to Reddit to reveal the news.
What’s the story?
Tennis’ World No. 2 and one of its greatest athletes of all time, Serena Williams is engaged to long-term boyfriend Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of immensely popular social networking site Reddit.
The couple broke the news via Reddit. In a post to a subreddit on her partner’s website, Williams posted that she “said yes” with a modified illustration of the Reddit mascot, Snoo, with a poem beneath it revealing how Ohanian had proposed.
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own "charming"
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
I said Yes.
Ohanian replied to Williams saying she had made him the “happiest man on the planet.”
In case you didn’t know
The pair met, according to Williams, ‘by chance’ at a lunch in the Italian capital, Rome, that they were both invited to as separate parties. They hit it off then, and began dating shortly afterwards in late 2015.
Several rumours prior to that time claimed Williams was dating rapper Drake, whom she went on to describe as ‘family friend’, and coach Patrick Moratouglou, although these allegations were never substantiated.
The couple kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, but Ohanian was seen cheering Williams on at the US Open this year, sitting with her older sister, former World No. 1 Venus Williams.
A humorous tennis pun from a user on the website described the score as “one-love.”