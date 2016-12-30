Serena Williams gets engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Williams posted to Reddit to reveal the news.

Williams and Ohanian have been dating since 2015

What’s the story?

Tennis’ World No. 2 and one of its greatest athletes of all time, Serena Williams is engaged to long-term boyfriend Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of immensely popular social networking site Reddit.

The couple broke the news via Reddit. In a post to a subreddit on her partner’s website, Williams posted that she “said yes” with a modified illustration of the Reddit mascot, Snoo, with a poem beneath it revealing how Ohanian had proposed.

Ohanian posted this illustration to Reddit today. His userID on the site is /u/knothing

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own "charming"

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

I said Yes.

Read the post here.

Ohanian replied to Williams saying she had made him the “happiest man on the planet.”

In case you didn’t know

The pair met, according to Williams, ‘by chance’ at a lunch in the Italian capital, Rome, that they were both invited to as separate parties. They hit it off then, and began dating shortly afterwards in late 2015.

Several rumours prior to that time claimed Williams was dating rapper Drake, whom she went on to describe as ‘family friend’, and coach Patrick Moratouglou, although these allegations were never substantiated.

The couple kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, but Ohanian was seen cheering Williams on at the US Open this year, sitting with her older sister, former World No. 1 Venus Williams.

A humorous tennis pun from a user on the website described the score as “one-love.”