Serena Williams makes a reporter apologise for criticising her performance

The American will next face 16th seed Barbora Strycova in the round of 16.

Serena through to another Australian Open fourth round after her victory against Nicole Gibbs

What’s the story?

Following a victory in straight sets against Czech Republic’s Lucie Safarova on Thursday, Serena Williams snapped at a reporter at the post-match conference for criticising her gameplay.

After the floor was opened by the moderator for questions, a reporter dubbed the American’s performance as “scrappy” and ‘full of unforced errors’ to which Serena retorted, saying, “I think that’s a very negative thing to say. Are you serious? You should apologise. Do you want to apologise?”

A rule to live by: don't tell Serena Williams she played bad, especially when she definitely didn't. This poor guy. #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/zs5saxmVjl — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) January 19, 2017

This was not the first time Serena has had such an outburst. At the 2009 US Open, she made a profanity-laced comment at a female lineswoman after she made a foot-fault. She was eventually docked a point on match point by the match referee, handing a semi-final victory to Belgian opponent Kim Clijsters in the process.

In case you did not know...

The former world no. 1 holds the record for staying at the top for the most number of days. The six-time Australian Open winner stayed at the summit for 186 weeks, tied alongside German tennis star Steffi Graf.

The 35-year-old American has won 38 major titles – 22 singles, 14 women's doubles, and 2 mixed doubles. Serena stands tied second on the all-time winners' list behind Australia’s Margaret Court.

The heart of the matter

After an impressive, it was obvious that Serena would lose her cool when the reported made a crude criticism of her game. The American had just defeated Safarova in straight sets (6-3 6-4) and was taken aback when the reporter called her performance “scrappy”.

She asked the reporter to apologise, which he did, quickly. She further added that Safarova was a former top 10 player and it was not an easy match for her to win.

What’s next?

The seven-time Wimbledon winner ousted countrywoman Nicole Gibbs in just 63 minutes at Rod Laver Arena in her third round fixture with a 6-1, 6-3 mauling. The American will next face 16th seed Barbora Strycova in the round of 16.

Sportskeeda’s take

Serena would be attempting to win her seventh Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title overall. Blazing 15 aces and 35 winners in a single match cannot be dubbed as a ‘scrappy’ performance, and it was uncalled for by the reporter to make such a statement.