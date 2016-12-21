What have your favourite tennis stars been up to online? The Stars on Social 14 Dec - 21 Dec

The tennis world is abuzz with quite a lot of things in this run-up to Christmas. The off-season time is being cherished by every player and they have taken to the social media to keep us posted on their constant activities.

Victoria Azarenka



Today I had my hardest fight and my very best victory! Our son was born healthy and happy! So thankful and blessed! Thank you A photo posted by Victoria Azarenka (@vichka35) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:10pm PST

In an elaborate statement after Roland Garros, Azarenka had announced “While recovering from the knee injury that I sustained at Roland Garros, I received news from my doctor that my boyfriend and I are going to become parents at the end of this year. We couldn’t be happier and feel very blessed to begin this exciting journey of building a family together.”

On December 19th, Azarenka gave birth to her baby boy with boyfriend, Billy McKeague and the tennis world rejoiced in welcoming the baby!

Petra Kvitova

In perhaps the most horrifying, tragic news in tennis this week, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was attacked by a burglar in her apartment in the Czech Republic; the 26-year-old sustained injuries to her left arm – her racquet hand – in trying to defend herself, and according to doctors is expected to make a recovery.

Kvitova will take an extended break to recover from the traumatic incident and undergo serious physical rehabilitation following surgery.

Maria Sharapova

I hate it when they sit me next to the bagel aisle... all I want is a toaster and some cream cheese. On a serious note, Sugarpova Chocolate is now sold at 70 @ralphsgrocery in Southern California, including the one in Manhattan Beach. A photo posted by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Dec 18, 2016 at 3:34pm PST

Taking time out to promote her chocolate brand, ‘Sugarpova’, Maria Sharapova has been touring several cities. In a recent Instagram update, she was seen with a young fan and the chocolates displayed before her!

She’s certainly living the life as she promotes her chocolate line!

Roger Federer

I know you haven’t heard much from me while I’ve been recovering. Thrilled to be returning to in Jan @hopmancup. Feeling healthy & ready! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 19, 2016

Swiss great, Roger Federer, took to Twitter to announce formally his return to the courts in early January at the team tennis Hopman Cup.

Federer had taken an early break from this season and it has been six months since the Swiss legend made his return to the ATP circuit. His fans are more than excited for his return and cannot wait for January to come soon!

Serena Williams

Ok how incredible is this shoe!? More on the way on 12/20! @nike #hyperadapt A video posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Dec 14, 2016 at 10:20am PST

In a recent Instagram video upload, the former World Number 1, Serena Williams is seen trying on a new pair of shoes that light up! The American legend calls it her ‘futuristic’ shoe. We also can’t wait for Serena to return to the courts in January and set the ball flying again!

Rafael Nadal

Already in the Christmas spirit, former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is celebrating the holiday with his entire team in their native Spain!

Juan Martin del Potro

Te extrañé!!! A photo posted by Juan Martin del Potro (@delpotrojuan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:52am PST

In another recent update, Juan Martin del Potro is seen lazing in the pool in a pink float. After that 2016 season, he certainly deserves a break!

Adding to the fun quotient of this picture is his dog, who also seems to be sunbathing away this off-season time. The Bernese Mountain Dog and the bright pink flamingo certainly make this picture a fun one.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Del Potro will miss the Australian Open next year.

