What have your favourite tennis stars been up to online? The Stars on Social 14 Dec - 21 Dec

The tennis world is abuzz with quite a lot of things in this run-up to Christmas. The off-season time is being cherished by every player and they have taken to the social media to keep us posted on their constant activities.
Victoria Azarenka
In an elaborate statement after Roland Garros, Azarenka had announced “While recovering from the knee injury that I sustained at Roland Garros, I received news from my doctor that my boyfriend and I are going to become parents at the end of this year. We couldn’t be happier and feel very blessed to begin this exciting journey of building a family together.”
On December 19th, Azarenka gave birth to her baby boy with boyfriend, Billy McKeague and the tennis world rejoiced in welcoming the baby!
Petra Kvitova
In perhaps the most horrifying, tragic news in tennis this week, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was attacked by a burglar in her apartment in the Czech Republic; the 26-year-old sustained injuries to her left arm – her racquet hand – in trying to defend herself, and according to doctors is expected to make a recovery.
Kvitova will take an extended break to recover from the traumatic incident and undergo serious physical rehabilitation following surgery.
Maria Sharapova
Taking time out to promote her chocolate brand, ‘Sugarpova’, Maria Sharapova has been touring several cities. In a recent Instagram update, she was seen with a young fan and the chocolates displayed before her!
She’s certainly living the life as she promotes her chocolate line!
Roger Federer
I know you haven’t heard much from me while I’ve been recovering. Thrilled to be returning to in Jan @hopmancup. Feeling healthy & ready!— Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) December 19, 2016
Swiss great, Roger Federer, took to Twitter to announce formally his return to the courts in early January at the team tennis Hopman Cup.
Federer had taken an early break from this season and it has been six months since the Swiss legend made his return to the ATP circuit. His fans are more than excited for his return and cannot wait for January to come soon!
Serena Williams
In a recent Instagram video upload, the former World Number 1, Serena Williams is seen trying on a new pair of shoes that light up! The American legend calls it her ‘futuristic’ shoe. We also can’t wait for Serena to return to the courts in January and set the ball flying again!
Rafael Nadal
Already in the Christmas spirit, former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is celebrating the holiday with his entire team in their native Spain!
Juan Martin del Potro
In another recent update, Juan Martin del Potro is seen lazing in the pool in a pink float. After that 2016 season, he certainly deserves a break!
Adding to the fun quotient of this picture is his dog, who also seems to be sunbathing away this off-season time. The Bernese Mountain Dog and the bright pink flamingo certainly make this picture a fun one.
Unfortunately, it looks as though Del Potro will miss the Australian Open next year.