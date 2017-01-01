Top 5 Indian Tennis players to watch out for in 2017

A handful of players carried the weight of expectations in 2016 for Indian tennis. Let us look at the top 5 players that can shine in 2017.

@AmoghJainT by Amogh Jain Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jan 2017, 14:13 IST

Mirza has established herself as the leading doubles player in the world.

A small handful of players carried the weight of expectations in 2016 as it has always been for Indian tennis. The success stories of some and the disappointing failures of others have always left Indian fans in dilemma. For them it is always a tradeoff between savoring the achievements of this small group and lamenting over the poor performances by the other group.

This year was no different. Although there were many heart-breaking moments like the Olympic fiasco, there were a few moments that did leave us some pleasant memories.

In this article we will look at the top 5 players that can shine in 2017 and bring home some titles. Surprisingly there is only one player out of these five who has tasted success at the Grand Slam level. Take a look.

Sania Mirza

When was the last time an Indian tennis player was the world’s best player? When was the last time you saw a female tennis player from India produce such magic? Sania Mirza has been leading Indian tennis for past two years and there seems to be no stopping her.

As the likes of Leander Paes have struggled to attain the same success as they did a few years ago, Sania Mirza has stepped up to be the central icon of Indian tennis. She has been at the peak of her career in recent years and enjoyed the best success with Swis Miss Martina Hingis.

As Sania finished 2015 ranked number 1, the expectations were soaring high for the subsequent year. Sania was prepared for it. She kicked off the year in the best possible manner winning the Brisbane International, the Sydney International and the Australian Open. In the clay-court season, she bagged the Italian Open title

Mirza’s split did not stop her. She teamed up with Barbora Strycova to win the Cincinnati Masters. Next, Mirza teamed up with Monica Niculescu to bring home the Connecticut Open title. She will team up with Bethanie Mattek Sands in the first tournament of 2017 in Brisbane.

Sania registered an impressive season, one that she will be proud of. The fire has been rekindled and the confidence is at an all-time high for the Hyderabad native. She is preparing for the next year in full force and is definitely the biggest player for Indian fans to watch out for.