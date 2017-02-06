Twitter turns into Tinder as a Random fan seals a date with Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard

The fan got lucky!

by Umaima Saeed News 06 Feb 2017, 15:34 IST

Eugenie Bouchard is one of the most popular faces on the WTA tour

What’s the story?

A fan on Twitter rightly earned a date with Eugenie Bouchard after winning a bet with the tennis star on the Super Bowl. Bouchard had been celebrating as the Atlanta Falcons took a 21-0 lead over the New England Patriots late in the second quarter of the Super Bowl as the game looked likely to be a washout in favour of the Falcons.

Twitter user @punslayintwoods tweeted to No. 47 women’s tennis player in the world, who was sure the Falcons would win, asking her to go on a date with him if the Patriots got the better of the Falcons.

In case you did not know...

The Super Bowl is the annual championship contest of the National Football League which is the highest level of professional American football.

In the finals of the 2017 Super Bowl, the Patriots scored 19 points in the final quarter, which included a pair of 2-point conversions and then marched on to the title courtesy of James White's 2-yard touchdown run in overtime to beat the Falcons 34-28 on Sunday.

The heart of the matter

The surprise win scored the Twitter user a date with Bouchard. The fan, writing from an account which introduces him as an ardent Tiger Woods fan, commented on the tweet posted by the 22-year-old beauty on Sunday afternoon, only an hour before kickoff in Houston, asking her on a date is the Patriots’ triumphed. At that time, the Patriots were sitting in a 21-3 hole with a reverse in fortunes looking less likely as halftime approached.

Hours later, after all the hullabaloo on the tremendous comeback by the Patriots was done and dusted with, Bouchard took the next step in the planning, tweeting to the fan once again, asking where he lived and turning Twitter into Tinder for the guy.

The guy replied saying he lived in Chicago and attending school in Missouri. In the end, Bouchard had one final message for all the tweeples:

Parallels from history

This was not the first time when a sportsperson accepted a proposal on Twitter. When an Indian female fan asked Gayle for a date on Twitter during IPL, the RCB batsman replied in good humour, “If u paying the bill, sure.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Twitter has always been a great platform for fans to connect with their favourite celebrities. While some like to keep their lives low-key on the giant social media platform, others sportingly reply to commoners, bringing together a sense of oneness. And this was another such instance.

P.S. Good luck @punslayintwoods