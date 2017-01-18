What tennis stars are up to at the Australian Open

It is not all about what happens on the tennis court.

@sohiRF by Sohinee News 18 Jan 2017, 10:45 IST

Andrey Rublev during his time off

All tennis lovers’ thoughts turn to the season's first Grand Slam event come the month of January. Taking place down under, the Australian Open, played in Melbourne is one of the most coveted hard-court Grand Slam events of the year.

The players have been raring to come back to the court and wield the racquet once more, ace a few shots and play classy winners. Here's taking a peek-a-boo into the social life of the top tennis stars leading up to the Australian Open:

#1 Roger Federer



Making friends in Perth A photo posted by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) on Jan 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

After an eventful Hopman Cup, Federer, who had taken a six-month break from the game due to a knee injury, is back on the competitive tennis circuit once again. The 17th seed is seen here posing with a baby kangaroo in Australia.

#2 Caroline Wozniacki

Didn't take me long to get back up #balmoralbeach #australia #nosharks A video posted by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

Lapping up the best of what the Australian continent has to offer, former World No. 1, Caroline Wozniacki decided to lighten things up ahead of the Australian Open by shooting a Boomerang video.

The Boomerang video is a feature of Instagram and here the subject shot is put on a loop that makes situations look funny. Wozniacki shot the video standing on a surfboard one moment and falling off it, the other minute, in a boomerang lapse.

#3 Serena Williams



Serena wearing a shirt that says EQUALITY. pic.twitter.com/dSDcqai1Zy — Steph (@StephintheUS) January 17, 2017

In a press conference leading up to the Australian Open, Serena Williams was the epitome of power as she wore a tee with ‘EQUALITY’ written across it. Serena has always stood for equal rights for people of all genders and what better way to propagate that message than by donning a tee proclaiming the message of equality?

#4 Novak Djokovic



In another fun event preceding the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic traded the racquet for a cricket bat as Australian cricketer, Shane Warne taught him a few tricks with the bat and ball. Djokovic, who is always game for anything new, turned out to be quite a wobbly student as he struggled to deal with Warne's legendary spin.

#5 Angelique Kerber

One of the nicest places to relax in between my sessions @CrownResorts Crystal Club #CrownMelbourne #AusOpen A photo posted by Angelique Kerber (@angie.kerber) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

World no. 1 Kerber posted a picture on Instagram showing off one of her relaxation spots during her tennis breaks. She has chosen Crown Resorts to relax at when not playing gruelling rallies on the court as she prepares to defend her crown for the first time!