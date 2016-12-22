5 plotlines that will be revealed in Dangal

Dangal hits the screens tomorrow

“Mhari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke”, says Aamir Khan’s Mahavir Singh Phogat in the film. The film rides on this as it embarks on the journey of the Dronacharya Award winning coach’s life-story.

The trailer had already shown enough promise and the film will surely live up to all expectations. In a country where wrestling is indeed a forgotten sport, Aamir Khan takes on a territory that has never been tested before.

Yes, it is a sports film at the heart that shows the battle of an underdog winning against all odds but there are certain subtle sub-plots that help carry the story forward. On that note, here we take a look at five such plots that will be revealed as Dangal hits the screens tomorrow.

#5 The initial barriers that Mahavir Singh Phogat has to cross to fulfil his dream

It is the early 1980s, a time when the wrestlers are treated as local heroes. The common people like to believe that wrestlers are superior to them, at least in physicality. Moreover, Mahavir is a former national champion.

However, now he is just another government servant, wielding a volatile temper and craving for a son to carry his legacy forward. Haryana is already taken on the wrong side of the gender equality by these sentiments. In the Khap-ridden state, baby girls are still killed at birth and ‘honour killing’ is practised with impunity.

Alas, his apologetic wife bears a girl child for the fourth time in succession. Nevertheless, Mahavir realises that a gold is a gold, it does not matter whether a boy wins it or a girl. The father decides to train the little girls to become world class wrestlers, who in turn are forced to fight local chauvinists.