Aamir Khan’s Dangal fastest to 500 crores

Dangal registered a collection of Rs 31.27 crore on the 10th day.

Dangal is a wrestling drama based on the real-life story of Mahavir Phogat and his daughters

What’s the story?

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ has ruled the box-office like no other. The film has already grossed more than Rs 500 crore worldwide, 10 days after hitting the silver screens thus becoming the fastest to the 500-crore club.

In an era when the majority of a film’s earnings are witnessed in the first week, ‘Dangal’ surprisingly continues to collect staggering amounts even in the 2nd week. The trade analysts were stunned as the movie grossed Rs 31.27 crore in its 10th day, an amount that is higher than the first day collections of Rs 30 crore.

In case you didn’t know…

The film is based on the life of amateur wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and revolves around how he trains his daughters, Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari to become wrestleRs The film focuses on the father-daughter relationship and how Mahavir’s dream of bringing glory to his country by winning an International gold medal is achieved by Geeta.

Geeta Phogat scripted history by becoming the first Indian wrestler to win a gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The heart of the matter

While ‘Dangal’ raked in an impressive Rs 106.95 crore in the opening weekend, it wasn’t close to what Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ collected in the first weekend. However, the collections have not dropped even 10 days after the film’s release, something that has hardly been witnessed before in Indian cinema.

Due to demonetisation and a festive weekend, ‘Dangal’ had a slow start in the box-office. However, positive reviews and exceptional praise from critics have helped in drawing in fresh audiences even in the second week.

The sports biopic has collected Rs 270.47 crore in 10 days in the domestic market. In the second weekend, ‘Dangal’ collected Rs 72.93 crore, an incredible feat. In the process, it overtook the previous record of Rs 55 crore set by Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan, with considerable ease.

The overseas collection stands at $20.6 million (Rs 140 crore) after 10 days. The overall worldwide collection is Rs 502 crore.

What next?

With the film going so strong even in its second week, trade analysts have opined that it is only a matter of time before ‘Dangal’ surpasses the lifetime collections of Aamir’s previous box-office hit ‘PK’, which had collected Rs 320 crore domestically. Whether ‘Dangal’ can rake in Rs 400 crore domestically will depend largely on the collections at the end of this week.

Sportskeeda’s take

With a host of sports biopics lined up for 2017, Bollywood has seen the advantages of using the inspiring stories of the sportspersons of India. ‘Dangal’ has been a trendsetter in a way – a film that went through the nuances of a sport like wrestling without the usual love story that is so often forced in Bolly flicks doing so well is surely a step forward.

