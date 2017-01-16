Dangal actress Zaira Wasim writes open apology letter on Twitter, then deletes it

The actress apologised for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as well as for acting in the film.

Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, who is 16 years old, was trolled on social media after meeting Mehbooba Mufti

What's the story?

16-year-old Zaira Wasim, who played the role of a young Geeta Phogat in Dangal has taken to social media to apologise after she was criticised online for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti as well as for acting in the film.

The young actor took to her Twitter and Facebook account, to pen her apology, which has left everyone perplexed. The letter said, "This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met."

"I am being projected as a role model for Kashmiri Youth. I want to make it clear that I do not want anyone to follow in my footsteps or even consider me as their role model," said the 16-year-old actress in her apology post.

The post, however, was later deleted.

In case you did not know...

Following the encounter of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, Jammu and Kashmir had become a tensed state. Thus when Zaira met the J&K CM Mufti, she was eventually targeted by trolls for meeting a leader who maintained obscurity by condemnation the militants in the state.

According to sources, Zaira just had a cordial meeting the chief minister who praised the actor for her performance in the movie.

The heart of the matter

The Dangal actor was just not condemned for meeting the Chief Minister but also threatened by social users for being vocal about her thoughts. Some people even asked her why she went and met Mufti when she could've met the victims who have been adversely affected due to the ongoing political agitations.

Shocking open letter by #Dangal actress @zairawasim apologizing for her work. Was she harassed and threatened by the extremists in #Kashmir? pic.twitter.com/cHl2HhkzA2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 16, 2017

What next?

Former Chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah was among the many who came out in Zaira's support on Twitter.

A 16 year old shouldn't be forced to apologise & that too allegedly for meeting @MehboobaMufti. What are we coming to!!!!! https://t.co/MFz3ZKykV1 — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) January 16, 2017

Sportskeeda's take

What is certain, is that a 16-year-old child should neither have to apologise for acting in a movie, nor for meeting the chief minister of her state. Zaira is just 16-year-old and people should learn to be more mature and treat her likewise instead of getting cheap thrills for their own pleasure.

