Dangal sweeps three of the top four awards at the Filmfare awards 2017

Aamir Khan won the award for the Best Actor at the Filmfare awards last night.

Dangal also won the Best Film of the year award

What’s the story?

Aamir Khan’s Dangal swept away three of the major four awards last night at the 62nd Filmfare Awards 2017. The veteran actor won the award for Best Actor (Male) for portraying the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat on the screen.

The award for the Best Film of the year also went to Dangal while the award for the Best Director went to the film’s director Nitesh Tiwari.

In case you didn’t know…

Dangal, which is based on a true story, was Aamir’s only release this year. It revolves around the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler who had to give up on his dream of winning a gold medal for his country. However, he wanted to live his dream through his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat.

He began training his daughters to wrestle in the 1980s in rural Haryana, fighting against social prejudices. All his hardship and dedication was finally rewarded when Geeta won the gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games against all odds.

The heart of the matter

Aamir was magnificent in his portrayal of a father, torn between playing the role of a parent as well as a coach. On the akhada, he was the strict coach, shouting and cursing until Geeta and Babita got their technique right but at home, he was this loving father who would massage his daughters’ ailing limbs while they slept.

That he was awarded the Best Actor award was no surprise. Nonetheless, he was conspicuous by his absence and Nitesh Tiwari picked up his award on his behalf from the ever-gorgeous Rekha.

The night’s biggest honour was also picked up by the film, which again came as no shock. The film, indeed, has moved the audience. It is still breaking all box-office records and finding a place in peoples’ hearts.

Another sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, however, missed out on the awards.

What next?

Dangal is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time. Domestically, it has broken the Rs 300 crore barrier and is well on course to become the first film to gross Rs 400 Crore.

The film’s success has inspired other director and producers to work on sports biopics with at least five being lined up for a release in 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Filmfare Awards is perhaps the most prestigious awards ceremony in Bollywood. With Dangal doing so well both on the awards front and commercially, it could be the beginning of a new era in Bollywood film industry.