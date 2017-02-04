10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 1

Part 1 of our photo series that really offer a peek behind the curtain into how the WWE works backstage.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 04 Feb 2017, 19:06 IST

The WWE is an organisation that goes to great lengths in order to protect its personnel as well as the life backstage. Sure, there are a bunch of backstage segments that are aired on television, but they’re quite staged and hardly offer anything remotely close to what actually happens behind the curtain.

But, every once in a while photos surface that offer a peek into what life is like for WWE stars and employees when the cameras stop rolling. With that in mind, we present to you Part 1 of 10 amazing backstage photos from Vince McMahon’s madhouse of sports entertainment:

#10) Vince McMahon

This is picture was taken prior to a match the owner of the WWE, Vince McMahon, had against CM Punk back when the Straight Edge Superstar was still in pro-wrestling. It offers a glimpse into the passion Vince has for the business, as well as his incredible work ethic and the kind of shape he has kept himself in, despite his old age.