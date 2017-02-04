10 amazing backstage WWE photos - Part 1
Part 1 of our photo series that really offer a peek behind the curtain into how the WWE works backstage.
The WWE is an organisation that goes to great lengths in order to protect its personnel as well as the life backstage. Sure, there are a bunch of backstage segments that are aired on television, but they’re quite staged and hardly offer anything remotely close to what actually happens behind the curtain.
But, every once in a while photos surface that offer a peek into what life is like for WWE stars and employees when the cameras stop rolling. With that in mind, we present to you Part 1 of 10 amazing backstage photos from Vince McMahon’s madhouse of sports entertainment:
#10) Vince McMahon
This is picture was taken prior to a match the owner of the WWE, Vince McMahon, had against CM Punk back when the Straight Edge Superstar was still in pro-wrestling. It offers a glimpse into the passion Vince has for the business, as well as his incredible work ethic and the kind of shape he has kept himself in, despite his old age.