10 Biggest WWE botches of 2016

A botch forced Finn Balor to relinquish his title

The past year of wrestling has been an exciting year filled with wild spots and death-defying stunts in the WWE.

From Shane McMahon's fall off the Cell at WrestleMania to Shane Thorne’s Senton off the huge structure holding Paul Ellering’s shark cage in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, there have been tonnes of moves that will be highlighted for years to come.

Not all moves go as planned, however. Sometimes suplexes do not look like suplexes, suicide dives result in somebody landing on their head, and nobody remembers to catch Prince Pretty.

These are the moments that we affectionately refer to as botches and 2016 had its fair share of them. From Sean Maluta’s extra 360 degree rotation during the Cruiserweight Classic to Sasha Banks’ nasty fall in the corner at WrestleMania, these manoeuvres had all of us fearing for the participants’ safety.

Not only are all Raw and SmackDown Live shows and Pay-Per-Views considered for this year-end roundup, NXT and the Cruiserweight Classic have been included as well. So without further delay, proceed on to see the botchiest WWE moves of the past 12 months.

#10 Overthrowing Tyler Breeze

It’s a good thing that Tyler Breeze has reinvented himself alongside Fandango into their hilarious fashion police gimmick because earlier this year his main roster run appeared to be Dead On Arrival.

Also read: The biggest recent botches in the WWE

He seemed like such a lost cause back in January that this botch was being pegged as unintentional symbolism (Titus O’Neil represents NXT in this scenario, launching Prince Pretty to the main roster. Mark Henry then represents the main roster, completely missing the gold that was gifted to him. You get it, right?).

Even with this unfortunate moment for Breeze, at least we can be reminded of how much big Titus doesn’t even realise his own strength.