10 likeliest WrestleMania 33 main events

With WrestleMania season right around the corner, it's time to start discussing the potential main events of the evening.

20 Jan 2017

The main event of WrestleMania 33 is still wide open

As WrestleMania season is rapidly approaching, it seems only logical for us fans to start thinking about the possible matches we could witness at the show of shows. From celebrity appearances to part-timer brawls, you just never know what's going to happen on the grandest stage of them all and that's the beauty of the occasion.

However, year in and year out, 'smart' fans are beginning to work out what the main event will be, months before it even takes place. In the last two years, Reigns-Lesnar and HHH-Reigns had been anticipated for months, leaving the WWE Universe a tad upset when they realised how predictable things were becoming.

As we move into the last two weeks before the Royal Rumble, however, the fog above the Citrus Bowl has yet to clear and we're no closer to finding out which Superstars will be involved in the last match of WrestleMania. It's an extremely refreshing feeling, and it leaves the door open to a number of interesting possibilities heading into the 30-man Battle Royale.

So with being said, let's take a stroll down fantasy booking lane and look at the 10 likeliest WrestleMania 33 main events.

#10 AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

Styles vs. Balor has a long and storied history behind it

Now if you've read our fantasy booking on this match-up, you'll know how much potential there is in making this storyline happen. With the two former leaders of Bullet Club not yet rumoured to have any other kind of clash at ‘Mania, this bout could take place if Finn were fit enough and able to switch over to SmackDown.

In terms of grasping the main event spot, there aren't too many people more deserving. The card is certainly going to be a stacked one, but no matter how many part timers you have at your disposal, nobody can deny that the WWE Champion vs the first ever Universal Champion would definitely be on the company’s radar as a potential show closer.

These are two of the top performers in the world. If you give them 25 minutes at the end of the night to tell a picture perfect story, they’ll knock it out of the park. This one is definitely in the running and keep your eyes peeled for it as we approach Mania season.

