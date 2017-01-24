10 longest combined reigns as WWE Champion

We've seen the worst, and now it's time to take a look at the best WWE Champions of all time.

The WWE Championship is one of the most prestigious belts in the history of pro wrestling

The art of being WWE Champion is something that not everyone can master, as we've covered in the 10 shortest combined reigns as WWE Champion list. However, there are the odd few Superstars who are able to cling onto that title belt and never let go, or, at least, not let go for a period of longer than a few months.

WWE's tendency to flip the title back and forth has come and gone over the years, but sometimes a light bulb goes off in the creative team’s collective heads and they decided to stick with the same Champion for an extended length of time.

Whether you're a fan of the ‘hot potato’ or not, you can't deny that it's much more effective when a long-term title holder loses the belt.

Recently we haven't seen too many reigns like that, with CM Punk's year-long effort taking him up to 12th on this list. With Macho Man Randy Savage in 11th, you can probably already tell that we're going to get some elite names in the top 10.

Some you'll no doubt hate, and some may pleasantly surprise you, given the differing amount of runs everyone had with the strap.

So with all of that covered, let's start our run down of the 10 longest combined reigns as WWE Champion.

#10 Stone Cold Steve Austin (529 days)

Austin was one of the most popular champions in history

The face of the WWE for many years, Stone Cold Steve Austin is regarded by a lot of people to be the biggest wrestling Superstar in the history of the business. Whether you agree with that statement or not, you can't deny his impact in the squared circle and with that impact, comes the obvious title reigns - six of them, to be precise, over the course of his illustrious career as the Texas Rattlesnake.

With an average reign length of about 88 days, you can certainly feel the influence of the Attitude Era switcharoo mentality coming into play. Austin certainly made his time with the belt memorable, but he always seemed to be better served while chasing the gold, which is perhaps the reason that he's not higher up on this list.

Speaking of Austin, here's a man he had one or two run-ins with.