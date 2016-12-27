10 most popular Sportskeeda WWE articles of 2016

A look back at the best of 2016.

2016 has been phenomenal (pun intended)

2016 was a phenomenal year for WWE. As usual, there were downs but the positive side greatly outweighs the negatives. Yes, Wrestlemania 33 was sort of a dud but think of the amazing phenomenon that NXT has become over the year. Then we have the debut of AJ Styles, a wrestle many feared would never grace a WWE ring. Not only was Styles not buried, he currently WWE World Champion and the face of SmackDown Live.

This year also saw the three former members of the Shield face off in a triple threat match, albeit a hastily arranged one as well as another WWE Brand Split. Say what you will about the brand split’s success but it has provided opportunities to Superstars who were previously overlooked.

2016 also saw some huge returns – namely Goldberg and Shane McMahon – as well as the influx of indie Superstars like Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson amongst many others. This has truly been the year that WWE truly embraced the indies.

A great year for WWE has also been a great year for us here at Sportskeeda and as the year is about to end let’s take a look back to our most popular articles this year.

1: 5 things from the Undertaker vs Shane McMahon match that could have been better (1,288,008 Reads)

2: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar: 5 possible ways the fight could end at WWE Survivor Series 2016 (1,091,374 Reads)

3: 10 Former NXT Superstars: Where are they now? (964,628 Reads)

4: 5 men who could defeat Braun Strowman (868,385 Reads)

5: 5 WWE Superstars who were penalised for weird reasons (854,175 Reads)

6: 5 Romantic storylines Stephanie McMahon was involved in (749,385 Reads)

7: The 5 most notoriously physical WWE workers of all time (708,803 Reads)

8: 5 active WWE Superstars that were suspended (696,047 Reads)

9: 5 Twists that might happen at the WWE Draft (677,653 Reads)

10: 5 Opponents for Brock Lesnar at the 2017 Royal Rumble (607,726 Reads)

