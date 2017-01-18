4 Botches, slip-ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (January 17th, 2017)

Where was that James Ellsworth/Carmella shopping spree we were promised?!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 13:27 IST

SmackDown Live had three solid matches this Tuesday!

With the Royal Rumble creeping closer and closer, SmackDown Live brought us a fairly eventful show. The announcement of the upcoming Elimination Chamber, as well as the return of Mickie James, were some of the more notable developments, and the wrestling wasn’t too bad either.

Three solid matches filled the show, including the main event Cage Match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss. Overall, the blue brand is holding strong to its claim as the A show in WWE.

Now that I’ve gotten some praise out of the way, it’s time to move on to the other end of that spectrum. A few of the botches and outrageousness ahead include Miz being confused with the timeline of his and AJ Styles’ careers and a forgotten shopping spree between WWE’s oddest couple.

Also, JBL offered a botched run-in to aid Jerry Lawler that will likely become one of the biggest botches of the year. So without further delay, here are five of the biggest slip-ups of the night...

#4 Miz’s timing is off

The Miz has had quite a career resurgence over the past year. It’s great that he can be in the same ring for an opening promo alongside WWE Champion AJ Styles and John Cena and not feel like the odd man out.

He’s been putting in a tonne of good work. Miz belonged here as he verbally took Styles to task, however, his memory seemed to fail him during this promo.

Miz simply wasn’t beating John Cena at WrestleMania while AJ was in Japan. Miz defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 27 while Styles’ NJPW run was during 2014 and 2016. Miz stated this as if they were happening at the same time but there were full three years between Miz’s win and Styles’ trek to Japan.