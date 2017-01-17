5 Best crowd signs from WWE Raw: January 16th, 2017

Check out the best crowd signs from this week's edition of Monday night Raw.

by arjunPapadopolous Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jan 2017, 19:33 IST

Kurt Angle’s WWE HOF inclusion was the biggest highlight of RAW

The Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas played host to this week’s edition of WWE Raw as the buildup to the Royal Rumble continued.

With just two weeks left for the first pay per view of the year, each Superstar took the opportunity to tell the WWE universe and their peers in the locker room what they would do in the Royal Rumble and how each of them would go on and headline Wrestlemania. But their claims did coincide and this made for an interesting RAW.

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens and The New Day had interesting segments throughout the show, giving the WWE universe enough content to feed off. But, it was Kurt Angle, being announced as the Hall of Fame inductee for the upcoming edition that created a lot of buzz around the arena.

Pop culture and WWE have always gone hand in hand. With each show, we get to see many innovative fan signs which are sure to express their opinions and give Superstars a message or two. Let us look at some innovative fan signs that we got to witness this week on RAW.

#1 Tonight it Reigns

Little Rock in terms of achievements and not by physique (Courtesy WWE)

Roman Reigns is no doubt one of the most hated Superstars in the WWE. Despite being backed by the who’s who in the WWE fraternity, Reigns has enjoyed little success with the fans. WWE even tried to get the Rock to endorse his cousin during the Royal Rumble and that move backfired big time.

The little members of the WWE universe have, however, taken a liking to the ‘big dog’ in the WWE. One excited little fella in the front row expected Reigns to come out all guns blazing on RAW and continuously waved his ‘Tonight it Reigns’ poster.

The former Sheild member, however, had a night to forget as it was Brock Lesnar who had the last laugh, F5’ing his nemesis. Reigns will indeed come back stronger kid and you better believe in that.