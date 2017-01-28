5 bold predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2017

In WWE, anything can happen. Here are our bold predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

The stars will be out for this year’s WWE Royal Rumble

Anything can happen in the WWE. As fans, we like to think we know what can and will happen at every waking moment in company.

Then we see AJ Styles debut at the Royal Rumble, Shane McMahon face Undertaker at WrestleMania, and Brock Lesnar bust Randy Orton open with elbow shots to the head, and we remember we don’t really know anything.

That’s what makes bold predictions about WWE so much fun. We can think of some of the most outlandish possibilities and in the back of our minds know there’s actually a chance it could happen.

The Royal Rumble is particularly good for this. There have been more than a few entrants in the past that, had you predicted they would come out, everyone would have called you insane. Just look at Bubba Ray Dudley in 2015, Kharma in 2012, and Edge in 2010 to name a few.

In addition to the Rumble match itself, we’ve come up with a few bold predictions for the event as a whole. Here are our bold predictions for WWE Royal Rumble 2017.

#5 Every title changes hands

Will this be the scene following John Cena and AJ Styles’ title match this Sunday?

Statistically, this is unlikely. Every non-WrestleMania PPV usually features one, maybe two title changes at most. So what’s different about WWE Royal Rumble 2017? It’s simple. Every single potential title change would make sense.

Typically, any event with numerous title matches has at least one where a successful defense seems inevitable. A recent example is Roadblock, which saw Rich Swann defending against TJ Perkins and Brian Kendrick.

It would have made no sense to end Swann’s title reign that early just to put the belt on one of two guys who just had reigns of their own and looked like they were being pushed down the card a bit.

But Sunday is different. There isn’t a single title match that you can look at and say “Yeah, that person/team definitely isn’t losing their title.”

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson would be great options to take the titles off the odd couple team of Sheamus and Cesaro. Bayley could finally break Charlotte’s undefeated PPV streak in an underdog story.

Roman Reigns and John Cena have both been in high-profile feuds and could each capture world titles before WrestleMania. The King of the Cruiserweights, Neville, could finally capture the Cruiserweight title and carry the division as he was always meant to do.

But the reason this prediction is classified as bold is because no matter how much sense each title change would make, predicting five title changes is still a risky bet. No one would be surprised to see any of these titles change hands, but all of them?

That could be a tall task. File this one under unlikely, but possible.