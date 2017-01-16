5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from the WWE UK Championship Tournament

What broke Wolfgang's nose?

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 13:32 IST

Even historic night aren’t botch free!

WWE made history by crowning its first ever UK Champion on Sunday night. Tyler Bate was the man to take that honour after defeating Pete Dunne in the finals. This two-day show was generally solid throughout, even offering two or three exceptional matches.

The drama was high and the crowd was hot, establishing a few wrestlers as the faces of this soon-to-be-brand in the WWE fold.

Even though the action was top notch, several negatives stood out. There were a few moments of unplanned bleeding, an unintentional backstage update that broadcast throughout the entire arena, and a Michael Cole attempt at using British lingo, that didn’t work all that great for him.

Five of the botchiest and most outrageous moments follow, so proceed to relive some of the moments that maybe WWE wish didn’t happen...

#5 Who loves head blood?

On the first night of the tournament, in only the second match, came the most controversial finish of this tournament. Jordan Devlin nailed Danny Burch with this kick to the head, then went for the cover. Burch kicked out before the count of 3 but the ref finished the pinfall anyway.

It wasn’t until Danny showed the back of his head to everyone that it was obvious he was bleeding from the head.

Even though the finish almost certainly wasn’t intended to go down the way it did, the right guy likely went over. Considering the post-match kick by Devlin to Burch, there was probably no worries that the ending was going to mess up later plans.