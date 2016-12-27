5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE Raw (December 26th, 2016)

Did Braun Strowman physically assault a fan?

Strowman wreaks havoc yet again but this time a fan feels the brunt of his attack!

A post-Christmas edition of Monday Night Raw hailed from the usually rowdy city of Chicago and if you were looking for lots of wrestling, this show probably didn’t deliver for you. The only two matches that got more than ten minutes (the opening tag and the main event) were enjoyable but everything else was restricted to about five minutes and under.

This wasn’t a three-hour show that focused heavily on in-ring action, but there was still plenty to like. Braun Strowman is still an angry monster ready and willing to wreck everything, so that’s always a positive. The problem with his strategy is that his anger went into the crowd this time, giving one fan way more than he paid for.

In addition to Braun probably giving WWE’s legal department anxiety attacks, there were several other noticeable slip-ups on this show. Two of them surprisingly came from Cesaro, which has to mean that we’ve all slipped into an alternate dimension in which The Swiss Superman is capable of making mistakes in the ring.

That’s really the only logical explanation for the entries from him that are highlighted in this article. That’s enough delay, so read on to relive the memorable botches from this edition of Raw...

#5 Just missed him

The introduction of Neville has been a breath of fresh air in the struggling Cruiserweight Division, but moves like this do him no favour. I realise that the point of professional wrestling is to not actually kick people in the face, but this strike wasn’t at any risk of doing harm to anybody.

Michael Cole immediately called this a “glancing blow,” then another announcer chimed in to say that it was more of an “evasion tactic by Neville.” Kudos to them for trying to cover this flub up but there was a sizable gap between Perkins’ foot and any part of Neville’s body.