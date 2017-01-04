5 Botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments from WWE SmackDown Live (January 3rd, 2017)

Dean Ambrose is here to tell you about his mindset!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 11:25 IST

The best of episodes are still not completely error-free

Week after week, SmackDown Live proves that Tuesday is the home of the best night of professional wrestling.

This edition of the blue brand brought several fun matches and segments including the Intercontinental Championship win by Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler, and a WWE Championship contract signing for the Royal Rumble that the crowd was extremely vocal about.

Even the silly stuff like the La Luchadoras and Carmellsworth were all fun. SmackDown is a hot product now that can do no wrong. Perhaps “do no wrong” is is a little bit of an exaggeration because there were at least a few mistakes from the night.

Examples include a relatively new interviewer who couldn’t keep her words straight while chatting with the Lunatic Fringe, Becky Lynch’s entrance and the lack of a few vital parts, and the punch that Miz threw that was so off that JBL pointed it out. These moments and more are proof that even the best in wrestling can have some minor hiccups in its delivery.

Kicking off this list is not so much a botch or a slip-up, but rather another entry in the recently outrageous attacks on certain members of the WWE Universe...

#5 Be nice to Izzy!

On Monday, WWE moved Sign Guy on Raw because he was dressed up as Hulk Hogan and was visible on camera. He wasn’t really doing anything wrong, but his presence alone was enough to get booted to a seat off screen. Continuing this persecution against popular wrestling superfans, it seems that even the crowd is now joining in.

Visible in the background of the AJ Styles/John Cena contract signing was a fan poster that very blatantly accused Bayley’s most famous little buddy of being a “plant.”

Obviously, Izzy isn’t being accused of needing fertile soil and plenty of sunlight for her to photosynthesize. Instead, the claim here is that maybe her love for the popular women’s wrestler is more of an act. Personally, the young girl’s affection for Bayley seems pretty genuine but I guess it’s possible that she’s set up by Vince to be nothing more than a prop.