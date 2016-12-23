5 Breakthrough WWE Superstars of 2016

Baron Corbin’s first main roster feud was with Dolph Ziggler

It is hard to believe that 2016 has come and gone already, but that is a fact. The Royal Rumble is up next on the pay per view schedule, and the Road To WrestleMania is starting to kick into gear. What keeps the sport of professional wrestling fresh is the fact that there are new stars created all the time.

With the creation of the Performance Center, there have been many Superstars who have been able to start from the beginning and breakthrough in NXT and eventually on either Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live with a lot of success, because they were well prepared from the beginning.

This article contains five WWE Superstars who broke through in different and unique ways. A couple of these Superstars established themselves in NXT for a couple of years before getting the call up in 2016.

Read on to see who I have come up with for the five breakthrough WWE Superstars of 2016!

#5 Alexa Bliss

It didn’t take long for Alexa Bliss to catch fire on the main roster.

Alexa Bliss may be only 5-foot-1, but she is a stick of dynamite. While she didn’t capture the NXT Women’s Championship during her tenure there from 2014-2016, she was able to capture the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at the beginning of December 2016, only a few months after her main roster debut.

Bliss was a surprise pick in the WWE Draft this past July, but her badass personality, great promo skills, and excellent in-ring work not only gained favour with the WWE Universe but with WWE Management as well.