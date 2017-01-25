5 drinking game rules for the 2017 Royal Rumble

It's going to be a long night on Sunday - we all could do with a drink or two.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jan 2017, 10:30 IST

Get your beer and vodka at the ready

Everyone has different ways in which they watch professional wrestling. Some chill out on their own with some snacks, some catch it the next morning on their phone or laptop and others get wildly drunk through the method of drinking games.

If you're someone who participates in the latter of those activities, then you're in luck!

WWE is a lovely place but it can sometimes play the victim for its tendency to become predictable. For example, in the Royal Rumble, there are a number of different things that always tend to take place year in and year out.

Because of that, some people take it upon themselves to drink until they simply cannot consume any further. Why? Only they know why.

Now whilst we aren't trying to encourage you getting so off your face that you throw up in whatever bar or establishment you're in, these rules will almost definitely provide a fascinating twist on the evening's proceedings.

Then again, you'll probably have to re-watch the entire pay-per-view the next day in order to remember what actually happened.

So with all that said, here are five drinking game rules for the 2017 Royal Rumble.

#1 Surprise entrants

Let’s hope for a more groundbreaking return this year

Surprise entrants are always great fun in the Royal Rumble. Whether it's Kevin Nash or The Boogeyman, the crowd always pop when they hear the music of a returning superstar or an old hero of theirs.

It's one of the most unpredictable things all year round as long as you stay off social media the night before, and it's what makes the Rumble special.

So, what to do if it happens? Quite simply, you have a choice - either have a shot of any spirit you wish, or down a pint for every surprise entrant that comes through the curtain.

Considering that there are still quite a few spots open, you may end up on the floor before the match is even over but hey, at least you would've had a good time in the process. Oh, and if it's Austin or The Rock - multiply the amount by three.

Onto something they'll never let us forget.