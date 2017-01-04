5 former stars who could still work full-time with WWE

There's nothing quite like the buzz of a returning favourite, and these guys and girls would certainly provide one hell of a rush.

04 Jan 2017

Could we see another veteran return?

Whilst some fans always clamour for WWE to search for the new stars of tomorrow, they can be quite hypocritical when looking towards the past. For example, following the brand split, many people urged the company to go out and retrieve stars of the past to bolster the roster.

However, what they fail to realise is that Vince and his group of ‘yes men’ tend to make the younger talent look a tad less important than the old crop of Superstars.

Despite this, there is a point in there somewhere. Out in the big wide world of independent wrestling, there are many former employees of Vince's that could still do a solid job on a week to week basis. Some are older than others, but that doesn't take away from the fact they would certainly benefit the product in the long run.

The talent pool has been deemed to be a little thin in the last few months, especially on SmackDown Live. Although they have made the best of an odd situation, they could still utilise the talents of these individuals given the size of their roster.

So without further ado, here are five former stars who could definitely still work a full-time schedule with the WWE.

#5 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle could still wrestle circles around half of the roster

The Olympic gold medalist has seemingly been on the verge of a return for years now. Whether it was the talks with Triple H or constant rumours of a Rumble appearance, Angle has somehow managed to stay away. Despite this, now would be as good a time as any to re-introduce him into the fold.

Whilst the 48-year-old's neck isn't in the best of conditions, he can still more than go in the ring. The WWE Universe both young and old deserve to see the American hero make one final run, potentially concluding with a match against Rusev at either this or next year's WrestleMania.

Whatever the case or match may be, Angle can certainly spin it into gold. Pun not intended. Speaking of stars who have been turning things into gold, up next is one of the more bizarre options.