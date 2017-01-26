5 Former WWE Superstars that had ridiculous jobs after leaving wrestling

Ever wondered what life after WWE is like? Here's a crazy insight.

For many, a job in the WWE is the be all and end all of all career paths. The dreams that many of becoming a WWE Superstar that many have while growing up were always epic and awe-inspiring. But for some, life in the WWE isn't all that it's cracked up to be.

Some get to the land of the immortals and feel out of place amongst Superstars. Life on the road and in front of the camera isn't for everyone. Many a Superstar has joined the WWE and then left for well.....browner pastures. Here are 5 WWE Superstars that had ridiculous jobs after they left the wacky world of wrestling.

#5 Scotty 2Hotty: Realtor/Medicine Technician

The guy performed in the WWE for around 10 years, which is more than most. After a decade of performing in the big leagues of the WWE, Scotty made his way to the Indy scene for a brief run. But Scotty has always had the look of a man destined for greater things. He quit wrestling and decided to move on with his life in a completely new direction.

Scotty took himself to Lake Tech Fire Academy in Florida and graduated in 2013. After becoming a professional emergency medical technician, Scotty decided to once again broaden his horizons. He now works as a Realtor in Florida, facilitating the movement of new homeowners.