5 Integral numbers that define The WWE Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is all about the numbers, and this article will provide you with five key numbers to define the Royal Rumble match!

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 30 Dec 2016, 12:23 IST

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most fun and unpredictable matches of the year.

The “official” Road To WrestleMania starts with the first pay per view of the year in the WWE Royal Rumble. There will be 30 WWE Superstars hopeful to win this match and get their title shot at WrestleMania.

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most anticipated matches of the year by the WWE Universe because of its unpredictability. This match has been used as a way to debut Superstars such as AJ Styles in 2016, and also it has been a way for Superstars to return or make cameos like Bubba Ray Dudley and Diamond Dallas Page in recent years.

In the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble, there will be one message in particular that the announcers will remind you of constantly, “it’s all about the numbers.” This message is definitely true because when you break down the Royal Rumble match, numbers are what define the results and story.

This article will cover five key numbers that have defined the Royal Rumble match since its inception in 1988. The numbers come from different aspects of the match such as the entrant number, the length of time spent in the match, and the number of eliminations. Read on to see what these key numbers are.

#5 Most eliminations in one Royal Rumble match – 12 (Roman Reigns)

In 2014, Roman Reigns broke Kane’s long-standing record for most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble Match.

As a dominating force of The Shield, Roman Reigns took the Royal Rumble by storm in 2014. Kane’s long-standing record of 11 eliminations in a single Royal Rumble in 2001 was finally broken when Reigns tossed 12 men over the top.

In just three Royal Rumble appearances, Roman Reigns has 23 total eliminations; which comes out to just under eight per year. If he continues at that pace, he will be able to break another record that Kane holds, the career total eliminations in Royal Rumble history; which is 44, in just a few years.

With Reigns only being 31, one can imagine that it will just be a matter of time before that Rumble record is his too.