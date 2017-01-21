5 intriguing pairings for the #1 and #2 entrants of the 2017 Royal Rumble match

There have been many instances where the WWE has given us great #1 and #2 Royal Rumble entrants, here are five pairings that would be great.

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jan 2017, 11:27 IST

Imagine the fireworks if Brock Lesnar and Goldberg were #1 and #2

The Royal Rumble is nearly upon us. For the WWE Universe, it is one of the most exciting times in pro wrestling due to the uncertainty and surprises of the event and for the official beginning of the journey known as The Road to WrestleMania.

Typically the biggest and best feuds of the year start from the Royal Rumble and continue through to the biggest event in sports entertainment.

Over the past 20 years in the Royal Rumble match, we have had some interesting pairings for the #1 and #2 entrants. In 2011 (CM Punk & Daniel Bryan) and 2014 (CM Punk & Seth Rollins), the Rumble started off with independent wrestling legends.

In 2013, Dolph Ziggler was the #1 entrant and rival Chris Jericho made a surprise return at #2 to re-ignite a heated rivalry.

In 2008, a legendary feud was born with Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were the first two entrants. There was history made in 2006 when Rey Mysterio and Triple H were #1 and #2, as they were the final two in the match and both lasted over an hour.

Finally, who can forget 1999 when the Rumble match started with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon as the first two entrants, a Rumble that was improbably won by Mr. McMahon himself.

This article will cover five intriguing match-ups that are possible for the #1 and #2 entrants to the 2017 Royal Rumble match. They include legends, debuts, returns, and heated rivalries.

Continue on to see who would make a great start to the Royal Rumble match!

#5 Samoa Joe & The Undertaker

Could a WrestleMania feud start with Joe and Taker kicking off the Rumble?



According to many news sources, it seems all but a given that Samoa Joe is going to be in the Royal Rumble. He lost the title back to Shinsuke Nakamura in Tokyo and has not been seen in the latest tapings for NXT.

Whether he shows up next week or not until the Rumble will remain to be seen.

Also read: Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Dream entrants we would love to see

How amazing would it be for Samoa Joe to make his debut at #1 and his first taste of the main roster comes in the form of the Deadman at #2? The Undertaker is entering the Royal Rumble match with hopes of winning it ten years after he won it for the first time in 2007.