5 key numbers to define the 2017 Royal Rumble match

by Jeremy Bennett

As the WWE says, it’s all about the numbers in the Royal Rumble match!



The 30th edition of the Royal Rumble match has come and gone, and we now have the next winner who will headline a title match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this April. That winner is none other than “The Viper” Randy Orton who tossed out Roman Reigns to win the second Royal Rumble match of his career.

His first win would come in 2009 largely thanks to the help of Legacy’s Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase, Jr.

The Royal Rumble match wasn’t received well by most of the WWE Universe mainly due to the lack of surprises, and lack of a true impact from the big money players such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker.

Many people were hoping a return for Finn Balor at the #30 spot, only for it to turn out to be Roman Reigns after he was screwed out of the WWE Universal title.

One of the great aspects of the Royal Rumble match are the numbers that are associated with it. This article will cover five key numbers that defined the 2017 Royal Rumble match. These numbers will include some history made by Chris Jericho, a “perfect” debut, and the winner joining an elite club.

#5 – (10) The perfect debut for the Perfect 10

One of the best moments of the Rumble was the debut of Tye Dillinger

The WWE Universe was begging for this moment for some time now. When Tye Dillinger grabbed the microphone to cut a promo on NXT a couple weeks ago, the crowd was chanting “Royal Rumble, Number 10” over and over.

Thankfully the WWE Universe had their wish granted and Tye Dillinger made his main roster debut at the 2017 Royal Rumble by appropriately entering the Rumble at number 10.

Tye Dillinger had the unenviable task of facing off against Braun Strowman when he entered the ring. Dillinger didn’t take the coward’s way out though, he took the fight right to Strowman.

Thankfully he wasn’t immediately thrown out of the match by Strowman and did get to last a little over five minutes much to the delight of the WWE Universe. We will now wait and see if he’s up on the main roster permanently.